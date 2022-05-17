The Lompoc Little League squad wrapped up the City Series championship Monday night by beating the Pistons 13-4 in the third game of the series.
The Elks entered the Lompoc Little League Majors Division tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Pistons were the No. 2 seed.
The Elks beat the Wild Cats 11-0 in the first round of the tournament on April 30. They then got past the No. 4 Aztecs 5-0 in a game played on May 3.
On Saturday, May 7, the Elks and Pistons met, with the Elks losing to the Pistons 2-1.
That sent the Elks to the loser's bracket where they had to play the Aztecs again, this time on May 9. The Elks won 13-2 to advance to the championship round where the Pistons were waiting once again.
In the first game of the final round, The Elks beat the Pistons 3-1, meaning last Saturday's game could've clinched the City Series title for the Elks. However, the Pistons edged the Elks 9-7, setting up Monday night's winner-take-all showdown.
Kaysen White of the Pistons tags out Alex Romero of the Elks at home during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
The Elks sealed the deal, rolling to a 13-4 win to clinch.
The Pistons started the tournament with an 11-2 win over Grouters and then beat the Aceco A's 5-4 on May 3 before beating the Elks 2-1 on May 7.
In Monday's finale, Rhyse Schaffer had a monster game, slugging four hits with two home runs for the Elks.
Schaffer went 4-for-4 with three runs and SEVEN RBIs in the win. Schaffer also threw four innings and struck out 10 batters, allowing two hits and no earned runs.
Lead-off batter Aiden Chavez went 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Schaeffer also hit a three-run homer in the loss to the Pistons on Saturday.
The Red Sox beat the Yankees 9-8 on Saturday in the first game of the Minors Division series. The two teams were set to meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the second game.
If the Yankees win, the third game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Photos: Elks win Lompoc Little League
Rhyse Schaffer of the Elks celebrates his RBI triple as Aden Wedgeworth of the Pistons watches during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Pistons Ari Ruiz, front, Brady Driscoll and Deegan Dennis celebrate after Ruiz tagged out an Elks runner, during the Lompoc Majors City Series game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Aden Wedgeworth of the Pistons tags out Aiden Chavez of the Elks at third base during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood Contributor
Kaysen White of the Pistons tags out Alex Romero of the Elks at home during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Nathan Robertson of the Elks throws to first after forcing out Deegan Dennis of the Pistons (3) at second base during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Aiden Chavez of the Elks beats the throw to Aden Wedgeworth of the Pistons to reach third base safely during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Vic Ortega of the Elks throws to first after forcing out Johnny Lopez of the Pistons at second base during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood Contributor
Ari Ruiz of the Pistons slides past the tag from Aiden Chavez of the Elks to score during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood Contributor
Kaysen White of the Pistons pitches against the Elks during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood Contributor
Rhyse Sheaffer of the Elks is safe at second base as Ari Ruiz of the Pistons gets the throw during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood Contributor
Aiden Chavez of the Elks throws out a Pistons’ runner at first after knocking down the ball from his pitching position.
Len Wood, Contributor
Rhyse Sheaffer of the Elks jumps onto to home plate after hitting a 3-run home run against the Pistons in the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Tyler Olson of the Pistons fields an Elks hit during the Lompoc Majors City Series championship game on Saturday.
Len Wood, Contributor
Chris Munoz of the Red Sox scores winning run in the Minors game as Braeden Tyler of the Yankees tries to tag the runner.
Len Wood, Contributor