The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Valley Little League Championship Series schedule is set.

Santa Maria Northside will play Southside Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at host Westside's Oakley Park in both the Major and Minor divisions. The Northside-Southside winner will play Westside at 2 p.m. for the Major Division Santa Maria championship.

The Minor Division championship game will start immediately after the conclusion of the Major Division title game.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

