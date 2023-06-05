The 2023 Santa Maria Elks Valley Little League Championship Series schedule is set.
Santa Maria Northside will play Southside Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at host Westside's Oakley Park in both the Major and Minor divisions. The Northside-Southside winner will play Westside at 2 p.m. for the Major Division Santa Maria championship.
The Minor Division championship game will start immediately after the conclusion of the Major Division title game.
Orcutt American will play at Orcutt National for the Orcutt title in the Major and Minor divisions at 10 a.m. Saturday at Orcutt National's site, May Grisham Park.
The Santa Maria Valley championship games between the Orcutt and Santa Maria winners in each division will take place next Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Northside site, Tunnell Park.
Opening ceremonies will take place 30 minutes before the start of each game.
