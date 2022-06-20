“Green light,” a Santa Maria Northside coach told David Cortez, meaning Cortez has the go-ahead to swing after the count to him reached 3-0, and on the next pitch, Cortez delivered.
The Northside starting catcher swung and smacked the ball over the right field fence for a solo home run.
Cortez, the first batter in the game, accounted for the first run of the game with that home run. Cortez sent Northside on its way to a 16-0 win against Atascadero on field one at May Grisham Park Monday night as Northside advanced in the winner’s bracket in the 12-year-old section of the District 65 Little League Tournament.
“I have absolute confidence in any of our guys to swing on a 3-0 count,” Northside manager Aaron Rice said afterward. “I’ve had a lot of these boys since they were seven, eight years old.”
The game was called after the bottom of the fourth because of the run rule. Atascadero was the designated home team.
Northside will play host Orcutt National at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on field two at May Grisham Park in another winner’s bracket game.
“That’s the showdown,” said Rice. “They’re undefeated, we’re undefeated.”
Atascadero will play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, also on field two, in an elimination game.
“I have a lot of players from our league championship team, the Royals, plus some others,” said Rice. “They have a lot of players from their league championship team, the Braves.”
Rice was the Royals’ manager. The Braves and Royals are the Orcutt and Santa Maria City Major Division champions respectively.
The Braves beat the Royals 5-3 for the Elks Valley Championship Series title.
Regarding the pitch he hit out to start Northside’s big night Monday, “It was a fastball,” said Cortez.
“I was looking for that. The fastball is my favorite pitch to hit.”
Aaron Rice’s son, Northside starter Adrian Rice, and reliever Peter Rodriguez combined on a one-hitter.
Adrian Rice worked the first three innings and allowed only a two-out walk in the first to Jackson Litten. Litten laced a lead-off double in the fourth for the lone Atascadero hit.
Three Northside players homered. Besides the Cortez solo shot in the first inning, Lucas Rodriguez hit a three-run home run in an eight-run Northside second inning and Adrian Rice hit a three-run homer in the third.
The top of the second inning lasted 18 minutes. Northside sent 13 batters to the plate.
Northside racked up 12 hits Monday and scored at least once in every inning. Cortez, Adrian Rice and Junior Medina all had two hits for the designated visitors.
Atascadero relief pitcher Dillon Philbin kept the Northside score from being higher when he snagged a hard one drive hit right at him in the fourth.
Northside was error-free. “It was a solid game for us all around,” said Aaron Rice.
