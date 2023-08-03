After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports programs throughout the country in 2020, coach Manuel Correa established the Central Coast Most Wanted Wrestling Club as youth sports began making a return in 2021.
The program began with seven wrestlers training in a garage. The "Core 7" wrestlers were Jacob Correa, Calan Childress, Anabelle Aguirre, Suri Bettencourt, Marques Zamudio, and brothers Gustavo Avila Jr., and Dominic Avila.
The group practiced five days a week and gradually competed in, and won at, national tournaments around the country.
Because of limited space, the club was able to add only three more wrestlers for the 2022 season. Still, Correa and co-coach Gus Avila sent eight wrestlers to the state tournament in Fresno. Team members Gustavo Avila Jr. and Brayden Arguijo won FolkStyle state championships, and five more team members placed. Five more placed in the Greco Roman and Freestyle divisions in 2002.
With a larger training venue for the 2022-23 season, the club expanded from 10 wrestlers to 25. The team has competed in tournaments in Fresno, Bakersfield and Southern California, and on the national stage in Virginia, Arizona, and Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada.
CCMW wrestlers have won multiple national championships the past two seasons. Childress has racked up nine national championships and four outstanding wrestler awards. He was a state champion in 2022.
Gustavo Avila repeated as state champion in 2023, and Dominic Avila also won a state title that year.
Childress and Gustavo Avila were 2023 Rocky Mountain Nationals Triple Crown champions. Aguirre and Elaina Soltero both won a state championship in Fresno last season. Aguirre finished the season ranked No. 1 at 145 pounds in Rocky Mountain Nationals Girls 15u rankings.
Aguirre, 13, has won five national tournaments. She earned the Outstanding Wrestler for her age group in two of them.
Seven club wrestlers competed at a tournament in Mesa, Arizona last season, and all seven won weight class championships. The seven were Childress, Betancourt, Soltero, Jacob Correa, Gustavo Avila, Dominic Avila and Uriah Rucobo. Childress and Arguijo placed at the World of Wrestling's Reno Worlds tournament nationally.
Four wrestlers from the club will attend Righetti High School next school year.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.