VCA BBALL Camp 01
Buy Now

Valley Christian Academy is hosting its summer basketball camp this week in Santa Maria. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Valley Christian Academy basketball court was heavily populated Tuesday morning.

Scores of campers and 13 instructors were part of the morning session of the VCA Summer Basketball Camp.

"We have about 40," campers, said VCA veteran girls basketball coach Randy Stanford as he surveyed the scene at the morning session. "That's a good number."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0