Instructor Bob Kotowski works with blind golfer Howard Shaw in 2016.

 Jay Farbman, Contributor

Olde School Golf School will host the 2023 Howard Shaw Memorial California Blind and Disabled Golf Classic Oct. 13-15 at Zaca Creek Golf Course in Buellton. Bob Kotowski oversees Olde School Golf School.

There will be a complimentary practice round and participants short game clinic (a skins and pins game will be optional) Oct. 13.

On Oct. 14, there will be a four-person pro-am scramble. One tournament contestant will be paired with three partners in either the professional or amateur divisions.

