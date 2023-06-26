The Cabrillo baseball program will host the Skylar Kindschy Memorial Baseball Skills Camp July 10-13 at the Cabrillo High School varsity baseball field for boys and girls ages 7-14.

Camp hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. Registration is $130 and includes a T-shirt. Cabrillo players and coaches will provide instruction on hitting, fielding fundamentals and advanced baserunning.

Campers are requested to bring proper baseball attire and equipment, along with lunch and/or snacks and water, to the camp. A hot dog lunch will be provided on the last day of the camp.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

