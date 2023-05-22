The Aztecs defeated the Elks 3-0 on field No. 2 at Johns-Manville Park Saturday, forcing a deciding game Monday in the teams' best-of-three Lompoc City Championship Series in the 12-U Division.

Aztecs pitcher Anthony Jimenez tossed a three-hit complete game. Shortstop Dylan Winn made a big defensive play for the Aztecs on a relay throw, getting an Elks baserunner out at third base as he was trying to stretch a double into a triple.

Winn scored on an error, and he and Lucio Castillo came home on an errant throw to first by the Elks catcher on a third strike.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you