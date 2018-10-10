The 805 10-and-under Baseball Club went to Southern California and came back to the Central Coast with a championship.
The youth baseball team played in the Swing for the Cure Tournament and went 3-1 in the competition. 805 defeated Diamond Select 10-2 in the championship game. In that contest, Mason Majewski pitched a complete game while striking out 10 batters and giving up only two runs. Majewski also had eight hits in four games.
The team's roster features Dominic Nevarez, Mason Majewski, Joevanni Ortiz, Mason Anderson, Kyle Milner, Ivan Enriquez, Nolan Roberts, Ryan Aparicio, Ashton Bluem, Kamron Walker and Conor Chanley. The team is coached by Robert Anderson, Will Milner and Jose Nevarez.