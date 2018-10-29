Try 1 month for 99¢
image1.jpeg
Buy Now

Members of the Outlaws youth baseball team pose for a picture after winning the Ride The Wave Tournament this weekend. 

 Contributor

The Outlaws, a Central Coast youth travel baseball team, played in the Xtreme Diamond Ride The Wave Tournament last weekend.

The team captured the silver championship in a game against the Bakersfield Bombers, winning by a score of 5-4.

"It was a great team win with some great pitching and catching from all," coach Mario Dedios said.

Josue Garcia was named the MVP of the tournament after he provided the Outlaws with pitching and catching.

The Outlaw players are Mario Dedios, Izzik Martinez, Chris Saucedo, Zachary Saucedo, Andrew Sandoval, Andru Angulo, Thomas Zepeda, Carlos Ceja, Jackson Elliott, Josue Garcia, Julian Resendez and James Fakoury.

The team is coach by Dedio, David Martinez and Tony Rodriguez.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joe Bailey is the sports editor at Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Contact him with tips and story ideas at jbailey@leecentralcoastnews.com or (805) 739-2239. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/jbaileysmsports

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Alumni Fresno State