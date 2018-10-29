The Outlaws, a Central Coast youth travel baseball team, played in the Xtreme Diamond Ride The Wave Tournament last weekend.
The team captured the silver championship in a game against the Bakersfield Bombers, winning by a score of 5-4.
"It was a great team win with some great pitching and catching from all," coach Mario Dedios said.
Josue Garcia was named the MVP of the tournament after he provided the Outlaws with pitching and catching.
The Outlaw players are Mario Dedios, Izzik Martinez, Chris Saucedo, Zachary Saucedo, Andrew Sandoval, Andru Angulo, Thomas Zepeda, Carlos Ceja, Jackson Elliott, Josue Garcia, Julian Resendez and James Fakoury.
The team is coach by Dedio, David Martinez and Tony Rodriguez.