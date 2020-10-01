YMCA holds annual golf ball drop

A pandemic hasn't been able to knock the Y off its path.
Though the Santa Maria Valley YMCA wasn't able to holds its yearly golf tournament at the Santa Maria Country Club, the organization did continue one of its most known traditions.
Mark English brought one of his helicopters to a fairway on the golf course, loaded it up with two buckets full of golf balls, took it 100 feet up and had co-pilot Phoebe Jaeckels deploy the 300-plus golf balls back toward Earth.
One ball landed in the hole, giving the sole winner half of the roughly $8,000 pot. The winner, with ball No. 244, was Michael Moats, the local dermatologist and city councilmember.
Shannon Seifert, the YMCA's CEO, said her organization sold 330 golf balls for the raffle, which is more than a normal year. Siefert said the money raised will be directed toward providing learning and enrichment centers in Guadalupe and its location on Skyway Drive in Santa Maria.
A number of local businesses also sponsored the event, which was live streamed on the YMCA's Facebook page.
"This year we thought that we'd really want to be able to afford learning centers for these families whose kids have to do schoolwork from home now," Seifert said, alluding to the schooling conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Parents have to work, too. So we have sites where we're teaching kids and the money will go towards that."
Seifert said the YMCA is also hoping to use funds for swim lessons, saying that many children have not been able to use pools amid the pandemic.
"We offer scholarships and fully fund that because thousands of kids didn't get a swim lesson this summer, throughout the entire nation, because of this pandemic," Seifert said. "And, you know, that could be a life-saving gig."
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 01.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 02.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 03.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 04.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 05.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 06.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 07.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 08.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 09.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 10.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 11.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 12.JPG
100120 YMCA Ball Drop 13.JPG
Seifert also added that the YMCA is running its on-site licensed preschool that could use as much funding as possible.
"This money also goes towards that, because people don't have a lot of money right now. People are struggling," Seifert said. "Some married couples have had one parent quit their job to stay home and teach the kids. A huge part of what we are doing is trying to get the economy started by giving these parents a chance to go back to work and give these kids an education."
The YMCA has held its annual golf tournament since 1979, one of the first golf fundraisers on the Central Coast. This year's event, though, was canceled due to the pandemic. There is some good news for the YMCA, though. The gym was able to open indoor activities with limited capacity on Tuesday.
Mike Gibson, a member of the YMCA board, said the group has lost about 40% of its membership due to the pandemic.
"We're trying to stay vital so that we can stay around when everything starts opening up," Gibson said.
Ottsy and Daren Gee, of Darensberries Farms in Santa Maria, have long sponsored the YMCA fundraisers.
"Shannon showed Daren and I how much the Y needed community support and so Daren was there to help," Ottsy Gee said.
"My mother was in the YMCA and that's how we got involved," Daren Gee said.
Seifert said any donations to the YMCA are always welcome. The organization's website can be found at smvymca.org.
"We want to sustain through the next year because it's going to be tough," Seifert said. "If you want to donate to make sure the Y is here for your kids and grandkids, we'd love it if you'd donate."
