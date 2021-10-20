Dom Matt.png

Righetti wrestlers Dominic Mendez, left, and Matthew Rodriguez are competing in the Super 32 Challenge in North Carolina in this weekend. 

 Contributed

Two Righetti wrestlers are heading to North Carolina for a major tournament.

Warriors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez, both seniors, will compete at the Super 32 Challenge Saturday and Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Super 32 features the top-ranked wrestlers in the nation, with about 1,600 competitors.

Mendez and Rodriguez are the first Righetti wrestlers to compete at the prestigious event. They are set to fly out Thursday.

Mendez, who has recently committed to wrestle at Cal Poly, is ranked third in his 113-pound weight class in the state and FloWrestling has him ranked No. 11 in the nation. 

FloWrestling reports that the Super 32 Challenge is the toughest tournament of the year and will have over 150 total ranked wrestlers present in Greensboro including 79 in the top 10, 37 in the top five, 10 in the top two, and 7 No. 1s.

Rodriguez will be wrestling at 145 pounds. He finished in eighth place at the state meet in 2020, wrestling at 138 pounds. 

Mendez finished in fourth place at the state meet, which wrapped up in February of 2020. Rodriguez and Mendez were both sophomores then.

There was no state meet in California during the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

College football

Bulldogs ranked 11th

 The Hancock College football team rose in the standings while the top five teams remained the same in the first JC Athletic Bureau Football Coaches' Poll after the opening week of league play.

The Bulldogs (4-1) climbed six slots to No. 11 after tallying 133 points in the poll. Offensively, coach Seth Damron's squad is ranked in several categories, including rushing touchdowns (9 total/15th), kick return yards (447 yards on 23 attempts/16th) and passing yards per completion (13.7 yards/9th). Defensively, Hancock comes in at No. 10 for sacks (14) and at No. 21 for tackles (328).

Colton Theaker also leads the state with an average of 43.1 yards per punt.

At the conference level, Hancock is one of five National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members mentioned in the poll are No. 2 Ventura, No. 4 Canyons, No. 15 Bakersfield, No. 22 East Los Angeles. Long Beach fell out of the rankings but is still receiving votes.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a road trip to College of the Canyons. The game, which is set to take place inside the Cougars Stadium in Santa Clarita, is set to kick off at 4 p.m.

Men's soccer

Hancock falls to LA Mission

The Hancock College men's soccer team dropped a Western State Conference matchup 3-1 at home against LA Mission Tuesday.

The Eagles (4-6-4, 3-0-0 WSC) gained momentum late in the opening half with a pair of goals in the 38th and 42nd minutes, before eventually stretching the lead to three with another goal in the 67th minute. Josue Celio helped the Bulldogs (1-10-2, 0-3-0 WSC) avoid the shutout after netting a shot to the far post in the 83rd minute on a pass from Miguel Santos.

As a team, Hancock was outshot 15-10. Celio and Juan Montelongo led the offensive effort with four shots apiece while Landon Smith and Myles Baro each chipped in one. TJ Vinnedge finished with seven saves in the box.

The Bulldogs are slated to continue league action on Friday with a home showing versus Oxnard. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on the AHC soccer field.

Women's soccer

Bulldogs earn draw with Oxnard

The Hancock College women's soccer program earned a 1-1 home draw against Oxnard Tuesday.

The Bulldogs (4-6-3, 2-2-2 WSC) got on the board first when Jillian Bernal punched a header to the far post after a corner kick from Briana Gaona in the 15th minute. Oxnard (4-5-3, 0-3-3 WSC) responded with a goal off a free kick in the final minute of the opening half. Both teams had prime scoring opportunities in the second half, including a penalty kick chance for AHC, but neither was able to successfully convert a goal before time expired.

Hancock outshot the Condors 17-6 while placing six shots on goal. Mecaelea Lopez led the offensive effort with four attempts, followed by three from Emely Gracilliano Sanchez. Bernal, Bianca Castaneda, Jaelynn Guzman and Hope Smith finished with two attempts apiece. Ally Britt collected four saves en route to the tie after 90 minutes in the box.

The Bulldogs will return to action with a road trip to LA Pierce for a Western State Conference showdown on Oct. 26.

0
0
0
0
0