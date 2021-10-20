Two Righetti wrestlers are heading to North Carolina for a major tournament.
Warriors Dominic Mendez and Matthew Rodriguez, both seniors, will compete at the Super 32 Challenge Saturday and Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Super 32 features the top-ranked wrestlers in the nation, with about 1,600 competitors.
Mendez and Rodriguez are the first Righetti wrestlers to compete at the prestigious event. They are set to fly out Thursday.
VOTE: Scott, McClurg, Puga, Kopcho, Bagby among those up for Player of the Week
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DEUpdated
After losing a heartbreaker at Buena on Oct. 8, Santa Ynez rebounded with a dominant 23-7 win over Ventura last week. The Pirate defense was lights out and two players particularly stood out. Aidan Scott had 12 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two sacks for the Pirate defense.
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DE: 12 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, fumble recovery in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DBUpdated
Canyon McClurg locked down Ventura's top receiver, Tyler Woodworth, finishing the night with six tackles and four pass break-ups in the win. Woodworth finished the game with three catches for 39 yards, his lowest totals of the season. Woodworth was averaging 92 yards receiving coming into the game.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DB: 6 tackles, 4 PBUs, lock down defense on top Pacific view League WR in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DBUpdated
Makai Puga has been dynamic for Arroyo Grande all season and he had one of his best games of the year last Friday. The senior had 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass to power the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 13 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs; 9 catches, 78 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT; 4 punts, 107 yards; 3 kick returns for 114 yards in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DBUpdated
Koa Kopcho also stood out in the win. He caught a 20-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run for the game-winning score. He led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DB: 2 catches, 33 yards; 13 tackles in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho with the catch and run has AG inside the 1. 45 seconds left. Righetti leads 35-32 for now. pic.twitter.com/FfuBMrjyyA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DBUpdated
Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT.
Cooper Bagby picks off an Arroyo Grande pass. Warriors inside the 25 after a Swanson run. pic.twitter.com/upClK4gkN9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DBUpdated
Adan Rubalcava had another one of his trademark performances, leading Pioneer Valley in just about every offensive category in a tough 15-6 loss at Paso Robles. He had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DB: 125 yards rushing, 35 yards receiving, 15 total tackles.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QBUpdated
Lompoc's offense has been trying to make up for its short-handed defense all season long and junior QB Cavin Ross has been doing his part. He topped 240 yards in the 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica. The Braves will need another big game Friday as they try to stop their five-game skid against a tough Oxnard team.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36, 242 yards, 2 TDs passing in 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RBUpdated
Over in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season and it continued Saturday in a loss to Riverdale Christian on Saturday. Miller had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns and made nine tackles on defense.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB: 15 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 24 yards; 9 total tackles in 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian.
VOTE for Player of the WeekUpdated
Vote on ALL THREE sites: santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com
Mendez, who has recently committed to wrestle at Cal Poly, is ranked third in his 113-pound weight class in the state and FloWrestling has him ranked No. 11 in the nation.
FloWrestling reports that the Super 32 Challenge is the toughest tournament of the year and will have over 150 total ranked wrestlers present in Greensboro including 79 in the top 10, 37 in the top five, 10 in the top two, and 7 No. 1s.
Rodriguez will be wrestling at 145 pounds. He finished in eighth place at the state meet in 2020, wrestling at 138 pounds.
Mendez finished in fourth place at the state meet, which wrapped up in February of 2020. Rodriguez and Mendez were both sophomores then.
There was no state meet in California during the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
College football
Bulldogs ranked 11th
The Hancock College football team rose in the standings while the top five teams remained the same in the first JC Athletic Bureau Football Coaches' Poll after the opening week of league play.
The Bulldogs (4-1) climbed six slots to No. 11 after tallying 133 points in the poll. Offensively, coach Seth Damron's squad is ranked in several categories, including rushing touchdowns (9 total/15th), kick return yards (447 yards on 23 attempts/16th) and passing yards per completion (13.7 yards/9th). Defensively, Hancock comes in at No. 10 for sacks (14) and at No. 21 for tackles (328).
Colton Theaker also leads the state with an average of 43.1 yards per punt.
At the conference level, Hancock is one of five National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members mentioned in the poll are No. 2 Ventura, No. 4 Canyons, No. 15 Bakersfield, No. 22 East Los Angeles. Long Beach fell out of the rankings but is still receiving votes.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a road trip to College of the Canyons. The game, which is set to take place inside the Cougars Stadium in Santa Clarita, is set to kick off at 4 p.m.
Men's soccer
Hancock falls to LA Mission
The Hancock College men's soccer team dropped a Western State Conference matchup 3-1 at home against LA Mission Tuesday.
The Eagles (4-6-4, 3-0-0 WSC) gained momentum late in the opening half with a pair of goals in the 38th and 42nd minutes, before eventually stretching the lead to three with another goal in the 67th minute. Josue Celio helped the Bulldogs (1-10-2, 0-3-0 WSC) avoid the shutout after netting a shot to the far post in the 83rd minute on a pass from Miguel Santos.
As a team, Hancock was outshot 15-10. Celio and Juan Montelongo led the offensive effort with four shots apiece while Landon Smith and Myles Baro each chipped in one. TJ Vinnedge finished with seven saves in the box.
The Bulldogs are slated to continue league action on Friday with a home showing versus Oxnard. The match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. on the AHC soccer field.
Women's soccer
Bulldogs earn draw with Oxnard
The Hancock College women's soccer program earned a 1-1 home draw against Oxnard Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (4-6-3, 2-2-2 WSC) got on the board first when Jillian Bernal punched a header to the far post after a corner kick from Briana Gaona in the 15th minute. Oxnard (4-5-3, 0-3-3 WSC) responded with a goal off a free kick in the final minute of the opening half. Both teams had prime scoring opportunities in the second half, including a penalty kick chance for AHC, but neither was able to successfully convert a goal before time expired.
Hancock outshot the Condors 17-6 while placing six shots on goal. Mecaelea Lopez led the offensive effort with four attempts, followed by three from Emely Gracilliano Sanchez. Bernal, Bianca Castaneda, Jaelynn Guzman and Hope Smith finished with two attempts apiece. Ally Britt collected four saves en route to the tie after 90 minutes in the box.
The Bulldogs will return to action with a road trip to LA Pierce for a Western State Conference showdown on Oct. 26.
VOTE: Scott, McClurg, Puga, Kopcho, Bagby among those up for Player of the Week
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DEUpdated
After losing a heartbreaker at Buena on Oct. 8, Santa Ynez rebounded with a dominant 23-7 win over Ventura last week. The Pirate defense was lights out and two players particularly stood out. Aidan Scott had 12 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss and two sacks for the Pirate defense.
Aidan Scott, Santa Ynez DE: 12 total tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 hurries, fumble recovery in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DBUpdated
Canyon McClurg locked down Ventura's top receiver, Tyler Woodworth, finishing the night with six tackles and four pass break-ups in the win. Woodworth finished the game with three catches for 39 yards, his lowest totals of the season. Woodworth was averaging 92 yards receiving coming into the game.
Canyon McClurg, Santa Ynez WR/DB: 6 tackles, 4 PBUs, lock down defense on top Pacific view League WR in 23-7 win over Ventura.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DBUpdated
Makai Puga has been dynamic for Arroyo Grande all season and he had one of his best games of the year last Friday. The senior had 92 yards on the ground with two touchdowns, 78 more yards receiving with another score and also made 11 tackles while intercepting a pass to power the Eagles' 39-35 come-from-behind win over Righetti.
Makai Puga, Arroyo Grande RB/DB: 13 carries, 92 yards, 2 TDs; 9 catches, 78 yards, TD; 11 tackles, INT; 4 punts, 107 yards; 3 kick returns for 114 yards in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DBUpdated
Koa Kopcho also stood out in the win. He caught a 20-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run for the game-winning score. He led the Eagles with 13 tackles and finished with two catches for 33 yards.
Koa Kopcho, Arroyo Grande WR/DB: 2 catches, 33 yards; 13 tackles in 39-35 win over Righetti.
Koa Kopcho with the catch and run has AG inside the 1. 45 seconds left. Righetti leads 35-32 for now. pic.twitter.com/FfuBMrjyyA— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DBUpdated
Cooper Bagby had a gritty performance for Righetti in the loss to the Eagles. Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Warrior defense at strong safety. He intercepted a pass and laid down several hard hits to break up passes. He finished with six total tackles.
Cooper Bagby, Righetti WR/DB: 2 catches, 12 yards; 6 total tackles, 3 pass break-ups, INT.
Cooper Bagby picks off an Arroyo Grande pass. Warriors inside the 25 after a Swanson run. pic.twitter.com/upClK4gkN9— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) October 16, 2021
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DBUpdated
Adan Rubalcava had another one of his trademark performances, leading Pioneer Valley in just about every offensive category in a tough 15-6 loss at Paso Robles. He had 160 yards from scrimmage and also made 15 total tackles.
Adan Rubalcava, Pioneer Valley WR/RB/DB: 125 yards rushing, 35 yards receiving, 15 total tackles.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QBUpdated
Lompoc's offense has been trying to make up for its short-handed defense all season long and junior QB Cavin Ross has been doing his part. He topped 240 yards in the 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica. The Braves will need another big game Friday as they try to stop their five-game skid against a tough Oxnard team.
Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB: 23 for 36, 242 yards, 2 TDs passing in 51-26 loss at Oxnard Pacifica.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RBUpdated
Over in the 8-man realm, Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller has had a strong senior season and it continued Saturday in a loss to Riverdale Christian on Saturday. Miller had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns and made nine tackles on defense.
Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB: 15 carries, 141 yards, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 24 yards; 9 total tackles in 54-26 loss to Riverdale Christian.
VOTE for Player of the WeekUpdated
Vote on ALL THREE sites: santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com