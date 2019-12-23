Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez second at Zinkin Tournament

Contact Brenda at 805-354-3930 or Liz at 805-668-5204 for more information.

Southside Little League registration

There are three in-person registration dates for Southside Little League in January. The league is for players aged 4 to 12.

The dates are Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The registration site is the Westgate Community Center at 1300 Marsala Ave., Santa Maria, 93458. The registration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost to register for T-ball is $40. All other divisions are $80 for early bird by Dec. 31, $90 for regular from Jan. 11 to Jan. 11 and $100 for late registration, from Jan. 12-18. There is a $30 new-player discount.

Bring player's original birth certificate and three documents showing proof of residence. Fees are due at sign-up. In addition to the registration fee, all players are required to sell 10 cash calendars. New player discount does not apply to to T-ball division.

Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coaches

Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.