Wrestling: Righetti's Dominic Mendez second at Zinkin Tournament

Righetti sophomore Dominic Mendez, who is ranked fifth in the state of California in his 108-pound class, finished second at the 18th annual Zinkin Classic on Saturday.
Mendez, who won a CIF Central Section title last year as a freshman and took third at the Masters Meet before qualifying for state, went 2-2 at the tournament in Clovis, which features about 1,500 wrestlers from states like Washington and Texas.
Mendez was the No. 1 seed in the bracket and lost to Raymond Lopez, the No. 3 seed, of Buchanan in the final. The score was 9-3. Mendez scored a 6-2 win over Logan Valledor of Vacaville in the semifinals.
Righetti finished 13th as a team with 71 total points.
Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 registration
The below dates and times have been set for registration for the Santa Maria Babe Ruth 13-15 Division.
All registration will take place at Straw Hat Pizza. Fees are $120 for Early Bird registration, $140 after.
New players should bring birth certificate (a copy for the league) and proof of address to registration.
Jan. 2, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (Early Bird registration); Jan. 4, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. (Early Bird registration); Jan. 9, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.; Jan. 11, 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; Jan. 16, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 18, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 23, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Jan. 25, 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Jan. 30, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Contact Brenda at 805-354-3930 or Liz at 805-668-5204 for more information.
Southside Little League registration
There are three in-person registration dates for Southside Little League in January. The league is for players aged 4 to 12.
You have free articles remaining.
The dates are Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. The registration site is the Westgate Community Center at 1300 Marsala Ave., Santa Maria, 93458. The registration will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The cost to register for T-ball is $40. All other divisions are $80 for early bird by Dec. 31, $90 for regular from Jan. 11 to Jan. 11 and $100 for late registration, from Jan. 12-18. There is a $30 new-player discount.
Bring player's original birth certificate and three documents showing proof of residence. Fees are due at sign-up. In addition to the registration fee, all players are required to sell 10 cash calendars. New player discount does not apply to to T-ball division.
Babe Ruth registration, league looking for coaches
Registration for the Lompoc Babe Ruth 2020 spring season is open.
There are early bird registration dates set for Dec. 28 and Jan. 4-5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day. The fee is $140 for early bird registration. A birth certificate is the only document required.
After Jan. 5, the fee rises to $170 and two registration dates are scheduled for Jan. 11 and Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All sign-ups will be held at George Meyer Field, 1200 East Airport Ave. in Lompoc.
Tryouts are scheduled for Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Opening Day is scheduled for March 1, 2020.
The league is also looking for coaches. Email ejhrunner@yahoo.com or call (805) 291-6469 for details. Babe Ruth offers coach certification in the children protection program.