The foundation is there for Pioneer Valley.
Now it's Brett Sanchez's job to bring it to fruition.
Sanchez has been named the head coach of Pioneer Valley High School's wrestling program.
The Panthers program has showed signs of turning into a consistent Central Coast power.
The previous coach Kent Olson, guided the Panthers to the 2020 CIF Central Section Division 2 title in 2020, which was his final season. The PVHS administration has clearly seen the potential in the program. Olson was a big-name hire when he took over the program in 2017.
Olson won 16 West Yosemite League team championships at Lemoore High and his wrestlers captured 101 individual West Yosemite League titles and 17 Valley championships. At the state level, Olson had 24 wrestlers place and four state champions.
Olson resigned last year to be closer to home in Lemoore and is now coaching at Dinuba High School.
The Central Valley and Central Section is California's wrestling hotbed. Sanchez knows that all too well. He wrestled at Clovis High School, graduating in 2008.
Anthony Morales, Pioneer Valley's first-year athletic director coached wrestling and taught at Buchanan High School in Clovis. In an email Thursday, Morales said the school had been searching for a new head coach for the last eight months. Morales said the program's previous coaches, including Jeff Monteiro, the previous AD, and Kevin Ilac, who led the program from 2005 to 2018, has helped give Sanchez a running start in taking the program to the next level.
"Brett Sanchez's passion and determination will lead to continuing that success and more," Morales said. "PVHS is very excited to have Brett coach and mentor the men's wrestling team for Pioneer Valley High School. Brett is a well-respected wrestling coach among the state of California and across the country, too."
Righetti has long been the area's top wrestling program, though the Panthers have shown glimpses of potential.
Prior to coming to Pioneer Valley, Sanchez was the associate head coach at Clackamas Community College in Oregon. That program won its third straight junior college national title.
Sanchez competed in football, baseball and wrestling at Clovis High and was a starting member of the wrestling program at Clovis for four seasons. Sanchez twice placed at the CIF State Championshps, finishing in seventh in 2007 and in fifth in 2008.
Sanchez was a two-time CIF Central Section Champion and a Masters Champion.
Sanchez was a member of the 2008 Clovis team that won the CIF State championship.
After high school, Sanchez wrestled at Clackamas Community College, located in Oregon City, Oregon, from 2009-2011. He was a two-time NJCAA National All-American, placing seventh in the nation in 2009 and third in the country in 2011.
Sanchez went on to wrestle at Grand Canyon University from 2011-2013 and was a two-year starter for the Lopes, compiling back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2012 and 2013, earning top-five national rankings at 184 points in both of those seasons.
Sanchez graduated from GCU with a bachelors degree in Sociology.
Sanchez got into coaching in 2014. He began a year-round youth wrestling program while he was an assistant coach at Mater Dei Catholic High in Chula Vista. Sanchez was the head coach at Mater Dei from 2016-18. There he developed the program's first CIF San Diego Section champions and two Masters champions, three CIF State qualifiers and the school's first state medalist.
Sanchez served as the associate head coach for Clackamas Community College from 2019-2021. Clackamas won three straight NJCAA titles during that span. In the three seasons at Clackamas Community College, they developed 26 NJCAA National All-Americans with a pair of national dual meet titles as well.
"With his knowledge, skill, motivation and coaching experience, we are very excited to have him lead the program and work with our PVHS kids," Morales said.