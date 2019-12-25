World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to kick off 2020 Santa Maria Raceway season

Prepare for an invasion of Outlaws.

After a 21-year absence, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to the Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 in Nipomo in 2020.

“The World of Outlaws is the biggest sprint car series in North America,” said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of Santa Maria Raceway at Stadiun805. “They haven’t been here this century. The last time they raced here was in 1999.”

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series bills itself as ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ with 80 races in 24 states making up the 2020 tour.

The Outlaw invasion is the tour’s second stop on its California Swing.

They’ll race at the Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 28, 2020 and head over to the Raceway on Sunday, March, 29, before continuing on to Tulare, Watsonville, Calistoga and Stockton.

“The Outlaws stopped coming to the Raceway because they didn’t think the track was up to their standards,” said Castaneda. “But we’ve made major improvements over the last few years. We’ve been working for the last two years to get back on their radar and we’re thrilled to announce they’ve decided it’s time to come back. We’re hoping it will become an annual event.”