World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to kick off 2020 Santa Maria Raceway season

Prepare for an invasion of Outlaws.
After a 21-year absence, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series returns to the Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 in Nipomo in 2020.
“The World of Outlaws is the biggest sprint car series in North America,” said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of Santa Maria Raceway at Stadiun805. “They haven’t been here this century. The last time they raced here was in 1999.”
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series bills itself as ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ with 80 races in 24 states making up the 2020 tour.
The Outlaw invasion is the tour’s second stop on its California Swing.
They’ll race at the Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday, March 28, 2020 and head over to the Raceway on Sunday, March, 29, before continuing on to Tulare, Watsonville, Calistoga and Stockton.
“The Outlaws stopped coming to the Raceway because they didn’t think the track was up to their standards,” said Castaneda. “But we’ve made major improvements over the last few years. We’ve been working for the last two years to get back on their radar and we’re thrilled to announce they’ve decided it’s time to come back. We’re hoping it will become an annual event.”
“Landing this show is part of our overall effort to get improved entertainment to the Santa Maria Raceway and Stadium805,” said Raceway owner Nick Duggan. “We’ve upped the ante for everything, not just racing but concerts and everything else we do.”
“It will be our season-opener and the biggest show of the year,” said Castaneda. “We’re expecting 28 of the top 410 Sprint Car drivers to be here. We’ll also have IMCA Sports Modifieds as part of the program. It’s a great modified class with a lot of local guys racing.”
In addition to track improvements, Dugan and his team have made upgrades to the stadium seating.
“The top five rows have been upgraded and will be reserved seating,” said Castaneda. “And we’ve added a Fan Zone down in the middle of the pits. Anyone, regardless of whether they get reserved seats or general admission, can come down and meet with the drivers. The drivers will be coming out to sign autographs and have their pictures taken with the fans. The Outlaws will have merchandise trailers set up in the Fan Zone, too.”
Tickets will cost $65 for the 1,200 reserved seats and $55 for general admission.
“You can buy tickets at the gate or get them online,” said Castaneda. “The World of Outlaws is handling the online sales (at https://worldofoutlaws.com/) and, if you choose reserved seating, you can actually go online, click on the seating chart and choose the specific seats you want.”
The Outlaws first stop at the Raceway’s 1/3 mile dirt oval came in in 1981 with Sammy Swindell picking up the win.
Jason Statler won the Series’ last race at the track in 1999.
Steve Kinser’s seven wins at Santa Maria is the most of any World of Outlaws racer.
“Steve’s son, Kraig, will be racing and we’re hoping to get Steve to come out and be our Grand Marshal,” said Castaneda. “Right after The World of Outlaws published their 2020 schedule, we started getting phone calls. We’ve had people from as far away as Portland, Ore., call us to get tickets and ask about RV parking. The place is going to be packed.”
