World of Outlaws postpones Santa Maria Raceway appearance

The Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 has canceled or postponed all events scheduled for the rest of March.
“Our season is postponed indefinitely. We’ll reassess everything at the end of the month,” said David Castaneda, the Event Director and General Manager of the Raceway. “We’re waiting from further guidance from the county and the state but we’re hoping to begin the season on April 11. We’re hoping conditions will change and we can go back to racing.”
While local racing and concerts have been cancelled, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars first appearance at the 1/3-mile dirt oval in 21 years hasn’t been canceled, just postponed.
“We won’t be hosting the Outlaws on March 29. Due to the current coronavirus situation, the Outlaws are postponing all of their events through the beginning of April,” said Castaneda. “We’re working on a makeup date.
“No one is going to lose any money if they’ve already purchased Outlaw tickets. If you already have tickets and we can re-schedule, those tickets are still good. If the event is actually cancelled, then ticket holders will get an email from the Outlaws explaining their refund procedure.”
Pro Stocks, IMCA Sports Mods, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Mini Stocks will take to the track if the 2020 season begins on Saturday, April 11.
That same group would return on Saturday, April 25 followed by a Smith’s Kart Night on Sunday, April 26 featuring QRC Outlaw Karts, Mini Dwarfs and Flat Karts.
“The cancellations weren’t mandatory but were highly recommended and we’re following the lead of county and state officials. Above anything else, it’s public safety first,” said Castaneda.“One thing that’s in our favor is that we’re an open-air venue. People aren’t all together in a closed room.”