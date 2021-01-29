With the regional stay-at-home order being lifted Monday, area athletic administrators have spent the week optimistically preparing for a return to athletic competition.

Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties were both under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order since mid-December. Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted that order this week, moving the area to the purple tier of the state's reopening guidelines.

The sports that were categorized in that tier in the California Department of Public Health's guidelines can now resume. Meaning, after a nearly year-long hiatus, area prep sports are moving toward a return.

The CDPH grouped sports like cross country, tennis, golf, swimming, and track and field into the purple tier as they're low-contact sports deemed less likely to aid the spread of the coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic shut down high school sports in the middle of March last year, with the final high school contest in the area occurring on March 13, 2020.

In an email Friday, John Davis, an assistant superintendent with the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, said the Santa Maria high schools are, in fact, working toward a return to competition.

"With the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order, high school athletics has been allowed to resume activities on a limited basis," Davis said. "In the SMJUHSD, this involves our purple tier sports programs: cross country, tennis, golf, swimming/diving and track and field.

"Currently, cross country is the only sport that has begun their competitive season. Dual meets are being scheduled, without spectators. Other purple tier sports are scheduled to launch later in February provided guidance does not change."

Cross country has been the main focus of those working to get local sports resuming as the CIF athletic calendars has that sport able to resume now. Other purple tier sports can start on Feb. 15, according to CIF season of sport calendars. Those sports are golf, tennis and swimming/diving.

If the area moves to the red tier, sports like baseball and softball could begin by March 20.

Football is currently an orange tier sport, along with soccer, volleyball and water polo. If the area were in the orange tier now, it could resume football, girls volleyball and water polo. Basketball and wrestling are yellow tier sports that are scheduled to begin on March 8 in the CIF Central Section.

San Luis Obispo County schools and most schools in the Santa Maria Valley are in the Central Section. Valley Christian Academy, Dunn, Santa Ynez, Lompoc and Cabrillo are area schools that are in the Southern Section.

The two sections have similar athletic calendars.

One of the biggest topics on returning to play, is what that will actually look like. Will competitors, like those running cross country, have to wear masks during competition? Will any fans or parents be allowed at competitions? Where will they take place and which schools can compete? Will cross country meets feature double-digit schools like they normally do?

The CIF Central Section released cross country guidelines with rules such as no concessions at the meets and all meet coordinators asked to wear gloves and masks. Those guidelines state runners will enter the starting area with masks on and coaches can collect the masks from the runners once they are at the start of the race.

A county or district, though, could enforce stricter guidelines.

Jeff Monteiro, who retired last month as the athletic director at Pioneer Valley, feels cross country resuming could play a factor in other sports building momentum to return.

"I think cross country will be a catalyst to get things moving again," Monteiro said. "There are sports in the purple tier that we can do right now. Schools are practicing and getting ready."

Monteiro said he hopes once sports do resume, how competitions are held will reflect common sense and sound decision-making.

"If athletes are practicing without masks, they should be able to compete without masks if they're exerting themselves," Monteiro said. "If anything, kids getting out and running in the countryside is a healthy activity and better for them."

Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick is happy to see some normalcy returning, echoing the sentiment that cross country could be the spark that gets other sports to return.

"We're just really excited that our athletes are getting an opportunity to compete in a safe environment," he said. "Hopefully this will lead to other sports getting an opportunity as well."

Russ Edwards, the AD at Nipomo, and Tom Mott, the AD at St. Joseph, said a Central Coast Athletic Association meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. At that meeting, ADs will likely hammer out details and schedules for purple tier sports. Edwards said ADs are gathering information from their districts to prepare for Wednesday's meeting to see what is and isn't allowed at competitions.

Over in the Channel League, Lompoc AD Claudia Terrones is leading the charge to have cross country meets materialize. Terrones said this week she was working with the Lompoc Unified School District and the county public health department to have two dual meets approved for each school. Those meets could happen on two of three dates: Feb. 27, March 6 and March 13.

"The sites we are looking at are Dos Pueblos High School for the South and Cabrillo High School for the North," Terrones said in an email Friday, adding that there are "lots of things that we are currently working on in order to follow CIF guidelines and Santa Barbara County Public Health."

Some of those protocols include entering and exiting competitions, temperature checks, bathroom usage, starting and finish line set-ups and timing, to name a few.

"It is our number one priority to keep our athletes safe and, in (Santa Ynez AD) Ashley Coelho's words, 'pave a positive pathway' for success for all student-athletes at this time," Terrones added.