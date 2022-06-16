Luke Wattenberg graduated from JSerra High School in San Juan Capistrano in 2016.
The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman then spent six seasons at the University of Washington. He utilized his redshirt season in 2016, started in five games in 2017, started 14 more games in 2018 and started all 13 games at left guard in 2019.
In 2020, Wattenberg earned All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention recognition after starting all four games at center in a season that was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2021, Wattenberg was again named to the All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention team after starting 12 games at center for the Huskies.
On April 30 of this year, Wattenberg moved from the Pac-12 to the NFL. He was selected with the 171st pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, going to the Denver Broncos in the fifth round.
Now, why is a story on a fifth-round draft pick from the University of Washington in the Santa Maria Times? Well, that Wattenberg name is plenty familiar to those in Santa Maria. Particularly those at St. Joseph High School.
Luke Wattenberg is the son of Robert Wattenberg and Margaret Lee Wattenberg. Robert Wattenberg was a pretty darn good basketball player at St. Joseph High School, graduating in 1980.
Margaret Lee was a top volleyball player at St. Joseph, graduating in 1983. She played with Rob's sister, Shauna, a standout softball and volleyball player. Margaret was also a promising track and field athlete in her younger days.
Robert's father Bob Wattenberg was the coach of the Orcutt Express, the famed fastpitch softball team that won national championships in the 1980s. Shauna was also a star on those Express teams. (Shauna was also on the St. Joseph High team that won the school's first CIF softball championship in 1982).
Greg Sarkisian, a former longtime match teacher and coach at St. Joseph, remembers Margaret as a "brilliant" mathematics student.
It looks like Luke received both his parents' athletic and academic abilities. He graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in engineering.
Robert Wattenberg went to Cal Poly after graduating from St. Joseph in 1980 and earned his degree in electrical engineering. Margaret went to UCSB for undergrad and earned her teaching credential from Cal Poly.
The two married at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Santa Maria in July of 1990. Their daughter Sarah also graduated from Cal Poly.
Luke Wattenberg was named to the Rimington Award watchlist last season. The Rimington Award goes to the top center in college football every year and was won by Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum, who was drafted in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens last April.
Luke signed a four-year deal with the Broncos with a signing bonus of $287,719 earlier this year. He's currently in camp with the Denver Broncos and is set to wear No. 60 this year. If he gets on the field during the regular season, he'll be snapping the ball to new Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection.