Now that things have fully settled again, the Righetti High School girls basketball team is looking for a big 2022-23 campaign.

"We returned nearly our entire team from last season, with the exception of two players that graduated, Madisyn Cutliff and Shaylene Valadez," said veteran Righetti coach Desiree Hitch.

"Martha Durazo, Eva Delgado and Irie Torres are returning starters that bring a lot of experience to the team," said Hitch. "Martha is a point guard and a great leader on the floor. She sparks our defense. Irie provides a good presence in the paint, and she can shoot from the outside too. Eva provides great defense and outside shooting for us."

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

