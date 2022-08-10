It would be understandable to have lukewarm expectations for the Righetti football team this fall.

The Warriors lost a strong group of seniors — namely Ryan Boivin, Cooper Bagby and Elias Martinez — and they went 1-8 in the regular season before reeling off five straight playoff wins to claim the CIF Central Section Division 5 title and a state title game berth last year.

A championship hangover may be expected.

