Righetti's football team will be led by, from left, Abel McCormack, Richie Cardenas, Matthew Graack, Brian Monighetti, Ryan Lopez and Adrian Mondol. The Warriors kick off the season Friday, Aug. 19 at Bishop Diego. Not pictured is Braden Claborn, who is competing for the starting quarterback job after missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL.
Righetti's Matthew Graack is a returning All-League and All-Area guard, who will be blocking for quarterback Abel McCormack. Braden Claborn (not pictured) is also expected to see time at quarterback this year.
Righetti's football team will be led by, from left, Abel McCormack, Richie Cardenas, Matthew Graack, Brian Monighetti, Ryan Lopez and Adrian Mondol. The Warriors kick off the season Friday, Aug. 19 at Bishop Diego. Not pictured is Braden Claborn, who is competing for the starting quarterback job after missing the second half of last season with a torn ACL.
Righetti's Matthew Graack is a returning All-League and All-Area guard, who will be blocking for quarterback Abel McCormack. Braden Claborn (not pictured) is also expected to see time at quarterback this year.
It would be understandable to have lukewarm expectations for the Righetti football team this fall.
The Warriors lost a strong group of seniors — namely Ryan Boivin, Cooper Bagby and Elias Martinez — and they went 1-8 in the regular season before reeling off five straight playoff wins to claim the CIF Central Section Division 5 title and a state title game berth last year.
A championship hangover may be expected.
But, when looking at the players who are back and the experience gleaned from the playoff run, it's easy to see why there's some optimism at Righetti.
The coaching staff was focused on building for this fall back in 2021, before the Warriors won a championship.
Young players were taking their lumps and learning on the fly when Righetti went 1-8 in the regular season. Now many of those players are back and ready to play at a high level from the jump this year, forged by the playoff run. The Warriors, though, will probably face some early challenges with games against Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara to start the year.
"What we've got here are a lot of young kids with a lot of experience," Righetti coach Tony Payne said. "That deep playoff run — we played 15 games last year — that gave so many of the players on our team a lot of varsity experience on the field."
Righetti senior guard Matthew Graack has a lot of confidence in himself and this team as they kick off the season with a monumental task at Bishop Diego next week. pic.twitter.com/5JQqIiDLIS
The Warriors have a strong core, consisting of quarterbacks Abel McCormack and Braden Claborn, linebackers Richie Cardenas, Ryan Lopez, Adrian Mondol and Brian Monighetti and senior offensive guard Matthew Graack. McCormack and Claborn have been locked in a quarterback competition throughout the preseason. Claborn had the starting job last year before he suffered a torn ACL in the middle of the season. McCormack came in and guided the offense during the team's historic playoff run.
Lopez said of returning off a CIF title: "It's a lot of pressure and confidence. It's pressure because you want to get it again and a lot of confidence because we did it last year."
Quarterback battle
McCormack and Claborn are somewhat similar players at quarterback, both a bit undersized and capable of making plays with their legs. Claborn provides electric play-making ability while McCormack aims to keep the offense rolling with 5- and 10-yard pickups.
"Abel and Braden have been battling," Payne said. "Braden got back early (from injury). He's put in a ton of work. We didn't think he'd be back until summer and he was back in April taking reps, putting in work. He's put on size and has learned our system. Abel has been here since he was a freshman and is a Wing-T specialist. He led our team to the championship last year and both of those guys want it, bad. They're competing with each other fiercely. They've both stepped up their leadership.
"It's fun to watch, I've never had a quarterback battle like this before."
Defense is improved
Payne has confidence in his defense.
"I'll tell you what, defensively, we are better than we were last year," Payne said. "Offensively, all of our swagger left with Boivin, Bagby, Martinez and those guys. The experience is still there, the toughness is there and there's more size than in the past."
The Warriors have Monighetti, Mondol and Lopez returning to the middle of the defense.
"I feel really confident, I feel we're all together, we've bonded over the years," Lopez said of the defense. "It's good to have a lot of trust in the people you're playing with."
Lopez says he, Monighetti and Mondol have played together since youth football.
"We have a lot of confidence in each other and I trust them a lot and we play really well together," Lopez said.
"It's good to get experience from the guys we played with last year," Lopez said. "They helped raise my play up, they taught me a lot and the experience taught me so much."
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Bagby was a physical presence in the middle of the Righetti defense at strong safety. He was also a play-making receiver. Martinez was the most electric and athletic player on the field for Righetti a year ago, starring at receiver and defensive back.
Payne said Lopez is "ready to put people on their backs" after working in the weight room over the last year.
Mondol is a bowling ball at running back and linebacker. He plowed through a defender during 11-on-11 drills earlier this preseason.
Who else will step up?
One question looming over the team is who will fill the play-making voids left by Bagby and Martinez, two players who were able to turn normal plays into game-changing ones.
Lopez says Ace Mather may be one of those guys, adding that Ethan Brown is another name to keep an eye on.
As for athleticism, Isaiah Abrigo has speed and size and can play safety and one of the wing-backs in the Warriors' Wing-T offense. Jaden Styles figures to be a force pressuring the quarterback from a defensive end position.
Payne says Monighetti is the "face of the franchise" this year, a moniker Boivin held in 2021.
"He plays both sides, he's one of the smartest players and one of the best tacklers," Payne said of Monighetti.
Payne also said that Cash Carter has emerged as a potential play-maker at wideout.
"He attacks every rep and he's a smart player," Payne said of Carter.
Solomon Prado broke his leg against St. Joseph and has taken one of the starting cornerback spots, Payne said.
Strong in the trenches
"I think we have a really solid lineup," Graack, the offensive lineman, said. "There are a lot of good players coming back, every week we need to get better and keep improving as a team. Right now I think we really have a shot to be something great."
There are three starters returning to the offensive line.
"We should be a really strong group," Graack said.
Righetti plays at Bishop Diego on Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. and will host Santa Barbara Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.
Photos: Righetti rolls past Ridgeview and into title game
Ryan Boivin 02
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 02.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 03.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 04.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 05.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 06.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 07.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 08.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 09.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 10.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 11.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 12.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 13.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 14.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 15.JPG
Updated
111921 Ridgeview Righetti FB 16.JPG
Updated
Photos: Righetti captures city's first CIF football title