Cailin Daniels spent the summer and fall of 2019 building up momentum.
A newcomer to football and a naturally gifted athlete, Daniels became one of the top receivers on the team at Lompoc High.
Daniels became one of quarterback Cavin Ross's favorite targets, hauling in 27 passes for 475 yards and four scores.
That momentum was supposed to build into a big spring on the track and a productive football season in the fall of last year.
Like it has done to just about everything else, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of that momentum.
Daniels, like the rest of the California athletes in the 2021 class, has been locked out for about an entire year of actual high school competition.
STILL AVAILABLE— Harrison Keller (@HarrisonKeller3) December 17, 2020
Cailin Daniels @D11Cailin
WR 5’10 160 - 2021
GPA 3.1
Triple Jump 43.4
DM for transcripts@Coach_Jordan_4 @the_jonesy16 pic.twitter.com/E42NNMINuD
There's been no football as the state has halted all team competitions at the high school level since mid-March.
Still, Daniels is one of the top available players remaining in the 2021 class.
The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver is a bit undersized, but has athleticism to spare. He's played out wide at Lompoc and used as a deep-ball threat that gets past defenders with ease.
The speedy wideout, though, has shown great progress in his route running, expanding his route tree with some outs, posts and cross routes.
One of the biggest areas of improvement for Daniels is using his hands to catch the ball.
"Last year was his first time ever playing and he's definitely made huge strides in the offseason," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said of Daniels before the 2019 season. "Kind of an electric kid."
Daniels was a triple-winner at the Channel League Finals in track and field in 2019. He won the long jump (20 feet, 11 inches), the triple jump (41-3.25) and the 4x100 relay.
Christian Duarte-Tenorio
6-1, 160, Class of 2021
Duarte-Tenorio is right there with Daniels in terms of production. He caught 40 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
Duarte-Tenorio doesn't quite have the same type of athleticism as Daniels, but has more size, physicality and experience playing the game.
They're also both track standouts. Duarte was a First Team All-Channel League selection in 2019.
Tyler Rounds
6-0, 170, Class of 2021
Rounds has been around on the varsity since sophomore and has made some big plays. He was likely to take on a larger role in a 2020 season that hasn't materialized.
If he's keen on it, Rounds like has a future in football after high school.
Carlos Garcia and Johnny Balaam both made First Team All-League in 2019 as juniors. They were both picked as offensive linemen. Garcia can play on either the defensive or offensive lines.
Adam Lazaro and Elijah Perkins also earned All-Channel League honors, landing on the Honorable Mention team after the 2019 season. Perkins was the top returning tackler on the roster.
These guys are some of the top Class of 2021 play-makers at LHS, but the Braves have more talent at the '22 and '23 level.
Sheldon Canley Jr., a class of 2022 running back, will likely develop into the area's top college recruit once sports do return. Deville Dickerson, a cornerback, is right there with Canley in terms of potential. Then the Braves have Cavin Ross, who had a superb freshman season at Lompoc in 2019.
Player of the Decade: Finals
Keith Datu vs. Gage Gomez
Datu graduated from St. Joseph High before Gomez ever entered high school. Datu, a 2014 graduate, went on to play at Chico State after starring at St. Joseph as a 6-foot-7 center/forward.
Datu scored 1,448 points in 118 career games with the Knights. He averaged 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, totaling 935 career rebounds, 305 blocks, 75 assists and 73 steals.
The former Knight was a consistent performer in high school, but broke out during his senior season, averaging 19.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game that year.
With a long wing-span and an ability to quickly rise up off the floor, Datu was also one of the area's premier defenders. He averaged 2.6 blocks per game in his career, averaging 2.7 as a freshman.
Datu developed his offensive game with the Knights, fine-tuning his jump shot throughout his career. He attempted just two 3-pointers his freshman season, but shot 39 as a senior. He also had a great ability to get to the free throw line. Using his size and quickness, Datu went to the line 177 times his senior season, making 69% of those attempts.
“When you get someone as a freshman, you always have high aspirations,” St. Joseph coach Tom Mott once said of Datu. “And you try to forecast where you think he’ll be in four years. Keith definitely lived up to our expectations.”
Datu made the final of this contest after beating Cabrillo High grad David Terrones in the semis, 1,108-690.
On the other end of the bracket is Gomez, one of the finest players Arroyo Grande High has ever produced.
Gomez, a 6-foot-3 sharpshooter, led the Eagles to the CIF State SoCal regional title last March. He and teammate Robert Hutchens were named the Mountain League co-MVPs.
Gomez averaged 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game last season, earning league MVP honors and the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year award. Gomez is now a freshman on the UCSB men's basketball team.
Gomez was a three-year starter and two-time league champion at AGHS. He was named First Team All-Mountain League in all of his final three seasons at Arroyo Grande. His final game was the 79-69 win over Burbank Providence in the CIF State SoCal Regional championship.
The Eagles were set to play for a state championship before the finals were canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I just feel amazing, man. We worked really hard to get to this point, in the offseason, the preseason. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys to be around," Gomez said back in March after that fateful final game. "I'm super grateful."
Gomez knocked down 120 3-point shots during his senior season alone. Gomez bumped his scoring average up from 12.6 to 21 from his junior year to his senior campaign. (He averaged 12.6 points a game in 2018-19).
During his final season at AGHS, Gomez shot 49% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
The Gomez voters have been dominant thus far, though Datu's supporters have been right there.
Gomez eased past another former St. Joseph star, JoJo Walker, in the semifinals. Gomez won that matchup 1,830-785. There were 4,413 votes cast in the semifinals.
Datu earned over 1,800 votes in his Elite Eight win over Righetti's Cameron Walker. Gomez had nearly 1,500 votes in that round.
There's been about 20,000 votes cast through three rounds of voting.
The Times has polled current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade.