Who's up next? With football on hold in the area, this series looks at some of the top Class of 2021 players who hope to have one last high school season. Today, we're looking at some of the top returning play-makers at Lompoc High.

Cailin Daniels spent the summer and fall of 2019 building up momentum.

A newcomer to football and a naturally gifted athlete, Daniels became one of the top receivers on the team at Lompoc High.

Daniels became one of quarterback Cavin Ross's favorite targets, hauling in 27 passes for 475 yards and four scores.

That momentum was supposed to build into a big spring on the track and a productive football season in the fall of last year.

Like it has done to just about everything else, the coronavirus pandemic wiped out most of that momentum.

Daniels, like the rest of the California athletes in the 2021 class, has been locked out for about an entire year of actual high school competition.

There's been no football as the state has halted all team competitions at the high school level since mid-March.

Still, Daniels is one of the top available players remaining in the 2021 class.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver is a bit undersized, but has athleticism to spare. He's played out wide at Lompoc and used as a deep-ball threat that gets past defenders with ease.

The speedy wideout, though, has shown great progress in his route running, expanding his route tree with some outs, posts and cross routes.

One of the biggest areas of improvement for Daniels is using his hands to catch the ball.

"Last year was his first time ever playing and he's definitely made huge strides in the offseason," Lompoc coach Andrew Jones said of Daniels before the 2019 season. "Kind of an electric kid."

Daniels was a triple-winner at the Channel League Finals in track and field in 2019. He won the long jump (20 feet, 11 inches), the triple jump (41-3.25) and the 4x100 relay.

Christian Duarte-Tenorio

6-1, 160, Class of 2021

Duarte-Tenorio is right there with Daniels in terms of production. He caught 40 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

Duarte-Tenorio doesn't quite have the same type of athleticism as Daniels, but has more size, physicality and experience playing the game.

They're also both track standouts. Duarte was a First Team All-Channel League selection in 2019.

Tyler Rounds

6-0, 170, Class of 2021

Rounds has been around on the varsity since sophomore and has made some big plays. He was likely to take on a larger role in a 2020 season that hasn't materialized.

If he's keen on it, Rounds like has a future in football after high school.

Carlos Garcia and Johnny Balaam both made First Team All-League in 2019 as juniors. They were both picked as offensive linemen. Garcia can play on either the defensive or offensive lines.

Adam Lazaro and Elijah Perkins also earned All-Channel League honors, landing on the Honorable Mention team after the 2019 season. Perkins was the top returning tackler on the roster.

These guys are some of the top Class of 2021 play-makers at LHS, but the Braves have more talent at the '22 and '23 level.

Sheldon Canley Jr., a class of 2022 running back, will likely develop into the area's top college recruit once sports do return. Deville Dickerson, a cornerback, is right there with Canley in terms of potential. Then the Braves have Cavin Ross, who had a superb freshman season at Lompoc in 2019.