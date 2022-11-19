The outlook for Pioneer Valley was bleak at the start of the fourth quarter Friday night. Then everything changed.
The Panthers, who trailed 13-2 after three quarters, outscored Templeton 14-0 in the fourth and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game with a 16-13 win. It's the first title game appearance for the program, which has been playing varsity football since 2005.
The Panthers, seeded eighth in Division 5, will play at No. 2 Atascadero in an all-Ocean League showdown in the championship game. It's scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
Pioneer Valley stunned Atascadero 21-20 in the regular season finale on Oct. 28.
The Panthers are now 7-6 on the season after winning four straight games, following a 15-9 loss to Santa Maria on Oct. 21. Dustin Davis, who's in his second season coaching the Panthers, has his team on a roll.
“The Santa Maria game was when they realized that you can’t take anything for granted in this game, and in life,” Davis said Saturday morning. “We didn’t really change much, the kids were just more focused and executed their assignments at a higher level.”
After beating Atascadero the close out the regular season, the Panthers beat Delano 27-0 in the first round of the playoffs and beat top-seed Bishop Union 9-7 on the road on Nov. 10.
They then beat Templeton on Friday, which was seeded third.
Atascadero, the Ocean League co-champion with San Luis Obispo, has been dominant in its two playoff wins. The Greyhounds had a bye in the first round, then routed No. 7 Madera South 39-8 and beat Dos Palos, the No. 3 seed, 35-0 on Friday.
Down 13-2 after three quarters at Templeton, the Panthers came to life thanks to their defense, a unit Davis leads.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
After the Panthers punted early in the fourth quarter, Pioneer Valley sophomore Pepe Gonzalez forced a fumble and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown, making the score 13-8. The Panthers went for two to get within a field goal, but the conversion attempt failed.
The Panther defense then forced another Templeton punt and it was time for Anthony Arias to take over. One of the Panthers' top running backs, got the Panthers into Templeton territory. The Panthers marched down to the four and Arias punched in a short run to make the score 14-13.
Arias then put the Panthers up three by scoring on the two-point try with about two minutes left in the game.
Templeton couldn't muster much on its final possession, with Andrew Eberhard breaking up a deep pass on fourth down with 40 seconds left in the game.
The Eagles led 7-0 in the second quarter after a Jan Martinus touchdown run.
Pioneer Valley's Jaylen Yap came up with a sack to pin the Eagles inside their own five-yard line and the Panther defense then got a safety to make the score 7-2.
Martinus then scored on another short run to make the score 13-2 late in the third quarter. Gonzalez's fumble return touchdown then started the Panther rally.
The playoff run is quite a turnaround for the Panthers, who started the season 0-3 with losses to Bakersfield Independence, Lompoc and Righetti. The Panthers were 2-5 after a 42-7 loss to San Luis Obispo. They then beat Templeton 28-21 to improve to 3-5 but suffered the loss to rival Santa Maria, dropping their record to 3-6. They haven't lost since and now have a chance to make program history Friday night in Atascadero.
Templeton ends its season with an 8-5 record.
Photos: Pioneer Valley routs Delano in playoff game