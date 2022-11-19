PVHS Panthers.jpg
Pioneer Valley outscored Templeton 14-0 in the fourth and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game with a 16-13 win Friday. 

 Contributed

The outlook for Pioneer Valley was bleak at the start of the fourth quarter Friday night. Then everything changed.

The Panthers, who trailed 13-2 after three quarters, outscored Templeton 14-0 in the fourth and advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 5 championship game with a 16-13 win. It's the first title game appearance for the program, which has been playing varsity football since 2005.

The Panthers, seeded eighth in Division 5, will play at No. 2 Atascadero in an all-Ocean League showdown in the championship game. It's scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.

