Dean Tipolt balled out in week zero and you all voted.
For that, Tipolt is our very first Player of the Week.
Tipolt racked up a total of 762 votes last week, outscoring second place Kidasi Nepa of Righetti. Nepa finished with 598 votes across all three of our sites.
Nipomo standout Nate Reese was second with 447 total votes. Lompoc star DB-RB Oscar Tenorio was four with 212 votes.
St. Joseph's Devin Guggia was fifth with 140 votes.
Tipolt was nominated after he recording 16 total tackles, an INT and a TD run in the Week Zero 23-21 loss to Nipomo.
Tipolt and the Santa Ynez defense shut out Carpinteria in Week One, so see if he or any other Pirates are up for this week's vote.
Thank you all for voting and check beck soon for our next Player of the Week poll.
The Santa Ynez Pirates staged a late rally but fell just short against the Nipomo Titans. Nipomo stopped a Santa Ynez two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game with 38 seconds left and the Titans held on for a 23-21 victory in Friday night’s Week Zero football season-opener.