There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week.

In his predictions, the author missed on both.

Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Photos: St. Joseph hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League tilt
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you