The prior Thursday, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team cruised to a 16-1 non-league win against Malibu.

Five days later, on Tuesday, Righetti pushed the Pirates hard.

The Pirates spotted the Warriors the first two goals then rallied for a hard-fought 13-10 Mountain League win at Righetti to move to 6-6, 5-1.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you