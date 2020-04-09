Water polo: Santa Maria grad Nestor Nunez named head coach at Orange Lutheran

Santa Maria High School alum Nestor Nunez has become the head coach at a program he’s extremely familiar with.
He has been named the head coach of the Orange Lutheran High School boys water polo team. He replaces Steve Carrera, who left to start a women’s water polo program at Marin College.
Nunez was Carrera’s assistant from 2014-18. The Lancers won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship in 2016.
“Ever since I was at Santa Maria, I’ve wanted to coach at a top program,” Nunez said by phone. “When the opportunity comes, you have to take it.”
Nunez graduated from Santa Maria in 2009. He said he taught chemistry the first half of the 2019-20 year at Anaheim Servite High School, his first full-time teaching job after years of substitute teaching.
"I think all the football coaches are hoping we can get back (to having workouts) by at least June," Santa Maria coach Dan Ellington said in a text.
The Santa Maria native said he did not coach at Servite and returned to Orange Lutheran the second half of this school year. He is set to become a chemistry teacher at Orange Lutheran for the 2020-21 school year.
He is in the same situation coaches across the nation are in. With pools closing and a statewide shelter-in-place directive because of COVID-19, the coronavirus, Nunez has not been able to hold in-person workouts with his team.
“We are fortunate to have an excellent strength and conditioning program,” said Nunez.
“We can track each of our players’ (conditioning) progress. When the time comes when (programs) can get going again, we’ll be ready.”
The Orange Lutheran water program is doing what many organizations in many fields have been doing across the nation in the wake of the virus. Nunez is holding virtual meetings with his players via the internet.
“I had one with the players (recently),” said Nunez. “Everybody was on the computer.”
Nunez has coaching roots in Santa Maria. He coached in the One Way Water Polo club program for a time.
Nunez said that during his five years as an assistant at Orange Lutheran, he worked with both the boys and girls programs.
“I was more involved with the boys,” said Nunez.
Nunez did not play varsity water polo at Santa Maria until his junior year. “I was a late bloomer,” he said with a chuckle.
“I didn’t start playing water polo until my freshman year in high school. I was a swimmer, the butterfly and the (individual medley).”
Nunez said, “When I was swimming, I saw the water polo team doing jumping jacks and so forth, and I got interested”
Nunez was a driver when he played for Santa Maria. He played the same position at Cuesta College and then at Concordia University in Irvine. He was a teammate of Carrera’s there.
“I didn’t play much, but I was an Academic All-American,” at Concordia, Nunez said.
