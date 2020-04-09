Water polo: Santa Maria grad Nestor Nunez named head coach at Orange Lutheran

“We can track each of our players’ (conditioning) progress. When the time comes when (programs) can get going again, we’ll be ready.”

The Orange Lutheran water program is doing what many organizations in many fields have been doing across the nation in the wake of the virus. Nunez is holding virtual meetings with his players via the internet.

“I had one with the players (recently),” said Nunez. “Everybody was on the computer.”

Nunez has coaching roots in Santa Maria. He coached in the One Way Water Polo club program for a time.

Nunez said that during his five years as an assistant at Orange Lutheran, he worked with both the boys and girls programs.

“I was more involved with the boys,” said Nunez.

Nunez did not play varsity water polo at Santa Maria until his junior year. “I was a late bloomer,” he said with a chuckle.

“I didn’t start playing water polo until my freshman year in high school. I was a swimmer, the butterfly and the (individual medley).”

Nunez said, “When I was swimming, I saw the water polo team doing jumping jacks and so forth, and I got interested”