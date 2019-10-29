The Righetti boys and girls water polo teams both finished the regular season by winning handily at Righetti’s Rob Knight Pool at Righetti on Tuesday evening.
The teams wrapped up Mountain League play with a doubleheader at their home pool. The Righetti boys (18-8, 8-0) defeated Atascadero 23-5. The Righetti girls (6-2 Mountain League) beat Atascadero 13-5.
The Righetti boys are 122-0 in league games over the last 11 years. Daniel Rodriguez popped in seven Righetti goals Tuesday in the win over the Greyhounds.
Eric Hidalgo and Andrew Nelson scored three times each in the win as a total of nine Warriors scored vs. Atascadero.
Arroyo Grande finished with a 24-2 win over San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to finish 15-13 overall and 6-2 in league, good enough for second place behind the Warriors, who handed the Eagles their two league losses.
Meanwhile, playing in the final regular season game of her prep career, Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood, a senior, made a dozen saves for the Warriors. Fellow senior Quinn McGinty tossed in seven goals in the victory against Atascadero.
