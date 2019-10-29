{{featured_button_text}}

The Righetti boys and girls water polo teams both finished the regular season by winning handily at Righetti’s Rob Knight Pool at Righetti on Tuesday evening.

The teams wrapped up Mountain League play with a doubleheader at their home pool. The Righetti boys (18-8, 8-0) defeated Atascadero 23-5. The Righetti girls (6-2 Mountain League) beat Atascadero 13-5.

The Righetti boys are 122-0 in league games over the last 11 years. Daniel Rodriguez popped in seven Righetti goals Tuesday in the win over the Greyhounds.

Eric Hidalgo and Andrew Nelson scored three times each in the win as a total of nine Warriors scored vs. Atascadero.

Arroyo Grande finished with a 24-2 win over San Luis Obispo on Tuesday to finish 15-13 overall and 6-2 in league, good enough for second place behind the Warriors, who handed the Eagles their two league losses.

Meanwhile, playing in the final regular season game of her prep career, Righetti goalkeeper Ella Hood, a senior, made a dozen saves for the Warriors. Fellow senior Quinn McGinty tossed in seven goals in the victory against Atascadero.

A third Righetti senior, Emily Lopez, was also honored on the Warriors' Senior Day. 

Righetti's Sidney Alter tallied four times for the Warriors and Chloe Porter scored twice.

The CIF Central Section water polo playoffs will start next week. Pairings will likely be announced this weekend.

Righetti's girls finished second behind Arroyo Grande in the final Mountain League standings. The Eagles finished 8-0 in league play.

There will be no Mountain League Finals this year, bucking the trend of area water polo leagues holding end-of-season tournaments that help determine the league champion and playoff seeding. 

Righetti Softball Christmas tree fundraiser

The Righetti High School Softball Program is pre-selling Christmas trees from now until Nov. 7. The Christmas trees will be available for pick up at Righetti High School on Dec. 7.

Those purchasing trees can choose the type of tree and the size. Wreaths are also available for purchase. For those that have a tree but still want to help the program, ask about our “Support a Troop Program” or “Help a Student Program”.

To receive a brochure, or to order a tree, contact Righetti softball coach Brian Tomooka  (805) 260-3874 or email btomooka@righetti.us.

All net proceeds will directly benefit the Righetti High school program.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0