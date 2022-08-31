Players and coaches from the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams met for lunch ahead of their game scheduled for Friday night.
Pioneer Valley will host Righetti in a non-league game at 7 p.m.
Both teams are 0-2 on the season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Players and coaches from the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams met for lunch ahead of their game scheduled for Friday night.
Pioneer Valley will host Righetti in a non-league game at 7 p.m.
Both teams are 0-2 on the season.
Cool Hand Luke's in Santa Maria hosted the Warriors and Panthers ahead of the game known as the Battle for the Helmet.
Righetti leads the series 10-5 all-time and won 20-6 last year. Pioneer Valley last beat Righetti 20-14 in overtime in 2016.
Pioneer Valley is coming off a 54-7 road loss to Lompoc (2-0). The Panthers started the season with a 7-0 home loss to Bakersfield Independence (1-0).
Righetti started the season with a 41-9 loss to Santa Barbara County powerhouse Bishop Diego on Aug. 19 and followed that up with a 35-14 home loss to Santa Barbara, another strong program in the CIF Southern Section.
Righetti will play CIF Central Section opponents for the remainder of its schedule.
The Warriors beat the Panthers last season for their only regular season win a year ago. They made the playoffs with a 1-8 record and then won four playoffs in the CIF Central Section Division 5 bracket, winning the divisional championship. Righetti went 6-9 as it won a CIF State playoff game and made the state final.
Pioneer Valley finished 1-8 last year, going winless in the regular season, earning a first round bye in the CIF-CS Div. 6 playoffs. The Panthers beat Caruthers in their first playoff game and then lost 29-26 to Morro Bay in the Div. 6 semifinals. Morro Bay went on to win the Div. 6 championship.
“We enjoy a great tradition of competition in all sports with PVHS,’’ Righetti athletic director Kevin Barbarick said. “The environment when our two schools meet is energetic, inspiring and filled with good sportsmanship.’’
Sports Editor
Alumni Fresno State
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.