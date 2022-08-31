Players and coaches from the Righetti and Pioneer Valley football teams met for lunch ahead of their game scheduled for Friday night.

Pioneer Valley will host Righetti in a non-league game at 7 p.m. 

Both teams are 0-2 on the season. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0