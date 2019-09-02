After building up some momentum last week, area players took their games up to another level this week.
Yes. There were some dramatic finishes (especially in Lompoc and at Santa Maria High), but while some were sweating out some close games, others were just balling out in dominant wins.
Jake Steels did a little bit of both for Righetti. He had a big game in a close one.
Sammy Herrera did the same at Santa Maria.
Vote for the Player of the Week
Ryan Morgan had another big receiving game for Lompoc, though the Braves came up a bit short vs. Steels' Warriors.
Keyshawn Pu'a found his groove running the ball for Nipomo. On the other end of Nipomo's win over Cabrillo, Cade McNamee had the best game for Cabrillo, going big both ways.
Ben Reddell, Santa Ynez's QB, accounted for five TDs in the 42-0 win over Carpinteria.
All those guys are up for the Player of the Week vote.
Jake Steels, Righetti DB-WR: 4 catches, 114 yards, 2 TDs; 4 tackles, 2 pass breakups; 4 punts, 120 yards.
Ryan Morgan, Lompoc, WR: 4 catches, 160 yards, TD.
Ben Redell, Santa Ynez, QB: 10 for 17 passing, 178 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 2 yards, TD.
Keyshawn Pu'a Nipomo, RB: 17 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs.
Cade McNamee, Cabrillo, DE-TE: 2 catches, 50 yards, TD; 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 forced fumbles, 1/2 sack.
Devin Guggia, St. Joseph RB-S: 142 rushing yards; 2 INTs, INT return TD, 2 fumble recoveries.
Caleb Tomasin, Arroyo Grande RB: 31 carries, 240 yards, 3 TDs.
Sammy Herrera, Santa Maria, RB: 14 carries, 163, 2 TDs; 1 catch, 63 yards, TD.