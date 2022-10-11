It was a busy week seven in the area high school football season last week, and 11 players are in the running for the Player of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 8.

Readers can vote online at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. 

Here is a rundown on the field and each player's accomplishments.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Photos: Lompoc bounces back with big win over Righetti
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you