It was a busy week seven in the area high school football season last week, and 11 players are in the running for the Player of the Week honor for the week ending Oct. 8.
Here is a rundown on the field and each player's accomplishments.
Josue Elena, Santa Maria QB
The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Male Athlete of the Week completed 20 of his 29 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-13 Santa Maria Ocean League win against Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Oct. 7. He did not throw an interception.
Malachai Jordan, Santa Maria WR
Jordan hauled in 11 passes for 74 yards in receptions. He pulled in two Elena touchdown passes.
Daulton Beard, Santa Ynez WR
The 6-foot-5 junior caught 12 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Pirates scored a 30-21 Mountain League win at Nipomo.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
Besides the three touchdown passes to Beard, Gildred threw a fourth, to Nick Valla, Friday night. Geldred connected on 23 of his 29 passes, for 307 yards and the four touchdowns.
Evans nearly single-handedly led the Titans to their first win of the year. He ran for a game-high 111 yards and three touchdowns. Evans sacked Gildred four times, all in the first half.
Drake Missamore, Arroyo Grande QB
Missamore connected on all but three of his 21 passes and threw for two touchdowns in a 28-7 Eagles Mountain League win at home against Righetti. Missamore threw for 217 yards. He was intercepted once.
Caleb Clark, Arroyo Grande WR
Clark, a freshman, caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown to help the Eagles to the league win.
Mission Prep beat the Braves 61-35 in a Mountain League game at Mission Prep, but Ross was 22-for-35 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah, one of the top quarterbacks in the area, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Knights (6-1, 4-0) beat Paso Robles 38-10 in a Mountain League game at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School in Paso Robles.
Collin Fasse, St. Joseph WR-PR
Fasse hauled in two Mensah touchdown passes, one for 55 yards and another for 68, as the Knights rolled to another league win.
Carson Heath, Cabrillo WR-DB
On defense against Santa Maria, Heath returned a fumble 45 yards for a score, intercepted two passes, made five solo tackles and was in on five more. On offense, he caught five passes for 58 yards.
Photos: Santa Ynez holds off Nipomo in league game
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans is brought down by Santa Ynez defender Cole Swain (27) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred (12) gets tripped up by Nipomo defender Gabe Evans (5) during Friday night's match-up at Nipomo.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo defender Gabe Evans (5) makes a diving tackle against Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred (12) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans races upfield during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) makes the catch during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo's Raemar Agnes (4) attempt to sneak around Santa Ynez defender Adam Stephens (10) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez High's Cole Swain (27) is stopped in his tracks by a Nipomo High defender during Friday Night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred (12) tries to outrun Nipomo defender Gabe Evans (5) during Friday night's match-up at Nipomo.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans (in black) is brought to the ground by Santa Ynez defenders Isaac Moran (28) and Andrew Davies (4) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans (in black) is brought down by Santa Ynez defender Cole Swain (27) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Malachi Starr (20) is brought down by Santa Ynez defender Nicky Vacca (2) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Nicky Vacca (2) makes the catch as Nipomo defensive back John Shultz (3) defends during Friday night's game in Nipomo.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez running back Isaac Moran (28) moves the ball upfield as Nipomo High's Braden Reese (10) moves in for the tackle.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans (in black) is brought to the ground by Santa Ynez defenders Isaac Moran (28) and Andrew Davies (4) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Preston Krier checks in with the line judge during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo's Raemar Agnes (4) sneaks around Santa Ynez defender Cole Swain (27) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo's Raemar Agnes (4) attempt to sneak around Santa Ynez defender Adam Stephens (10) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans races upfield during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) makes the catch during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard (11) is brought down by Nipomo defender Preston Krier (15) during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's John Shultz checks in with the line judge during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Preston Krier waits for the snap during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard waits for the snap during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Nolan Oslin (20) moves the ball upfield during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Gabriel Sanchez (28) races upfield during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard moves the ball upfield during Friday night's game against Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Malachi Starr (20) races up the middle of the field during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo running back Gabe Evans (5) gets tripped up by Santa Ynez defender Ryder McClurg (5) during Friday night's game at Nipomo High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Preston Krier checks in with the line judge during Friday night's game against Santa Ynez.
David DuBransky Contributor
Nipomo High's Gabriel Sanchez (28) faces off with Santa Ynez defender Andrew Davies (4) during Friday night's game at Nipomo.
David DuBransky Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria cruises to 40-13 win over Cabrillo
Santa Maria’s Malachai Jordan pulls in a touchdown pass under pressure from Cabrillo’s Christopher Edwards.
Len Wood, Contributor
Cabrillo’s Carson Heath picks up a Santa Maria fumble in front of Aidan Ponce, turns and runs for a touchdown.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Aldo Araiza tries to get past Cabrillo’s Frankie Centino.
Len Wood Contributor
Cabrillo Homecoming King Zion Balogun and Queen Evelyn Anguiano are introduced during the halftime ceremony.
Len Wood Contributor
Cabrillo QB Blake Gregory scrambles away from Santa Maria defenders.
Len Wood,Contributor
Santa Maria’s Edgar Preciado tackles Cabrillo punter Damian Jimenez in the end zone for a safety after a low snap.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Juan Rico catches a touchdown pass under pressure from Cabrillo’s Brooks Morales.
Len Wood Contributor
Cabrillo’s Frankie Centino returns a kickoff against Santa Maria.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Angel Anguiano Perez brings down Cabrillo’s Christopher Edwards.
Len Wood Contributor
Cabrillo’s Carson Heath runs against Santa Maria’s Jabdiel Calderon and Adrian Pasos.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Isaiah Esquivel gets knocked out of bounds by Cabrillo’s Carson Heath and Cabrillo’s Frankie Centino.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Frankie Alcala pulls in a pass for a touchdown against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Cabrillo’s Frankie Centino runs against Santa Maria’s Botros Akkari and Edgar Preciado.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Josue Elena passes against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Santa Maria’s Adrian Pasos runs for a touchdown against Cabrillo.
Len Wood Contributor
Photos: Santa Maria hosts Morro Bay on Homecoming
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza (20) tries to escape the grip of a Morro Bay defender during Friday night's home game.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High defender Aldo Ariaza (20) puts a stop to Morro Bay wide receiver Aiden Blackwood's run during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Morro Bay's Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Armando Silva (75) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Edgar Preciado (9) is brought down by Morro Bay defender Shawn Shaffer during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Santa Maria High's Diego De Leon (9) leaps for the deep pass during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay wide receiver Caleb Calhoun (6) is brought down by Saints defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Friday night's game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay's Nami Hoag is tackled by Santa Maria's Botros Akkari during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria's Malachai Jordan (2) and Frankie Alcala (8) celebrate after Jordan's touchdown during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza races upfield during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza is brought down by a Morro Bay High defender during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza is brought down by a Morro Bay High defender during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High quarterback Josue Elena looks for an open man during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay wide receiver Caleb Calhoun (6) is stopped by Santa Maria defender Javier Delgadillo (10) during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Botros Akkari (5) locks up with Morro Bay's Shawn Shaffer during Friday night's home game in Santa Maria.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria's Malachai Jordan checks in with the referee during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is pursued by Santa Maria High defender Diego De Leon (9) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Diego De Leon (9) and Morro Bay's Shawn Shaffer (32) collide going after a deep pass during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's Aldo Ariaza races upfield during Friday night's home game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay running back Nami Hoag (5) is brought down by Santa Maria defender Adrian Pasos (24) during Santa Maria's home game on Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor
Morro Bay receiver Manny Diaz leaps for the long pass during Friday night's game against Santa Maria High.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen Wendi Jovel is escorted down the red carpet by her parents during Friday night's Homecoming Game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming King Elvis Jarquin is escorted down the red carpet by his family during Friday night's Homecoming Game against Morro Bay.
David DuBransky Contributor
Wendi Jovel (center) and her parents react after finding out she was named Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen.
David DuBransky Contributor
Santa Maria High's 2022 Homecoming Queen Wendi Jovel and Homecoming King Elvis Jarquin pose for photos following their respective wins Friday night.
David DuBransky Contributor