Rain heavily impacted the area athletic schedule last week.
However, seven candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March. 11.
Here is a summary of the seven, and their accomplishments.
Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Gage Mattis, Cabrillo baseball
Mattis pitched a complete game and struck out 14 as Cabrillo beat Santa Ynez 4-1 with a four-run sixth inning to move to 8-0 on the year. Besides his work on the mound, Mattis drove in all the runs in a four-run Cabrillo sixth. Mattis went 2-for-3 at the plate.
Caedin Hamilton, St. Joseph boys basketball
Hamilton went a total of 11-for-15 from the field and scored a total of 24 points, continuing his solid play this season in the Knights' final two games of the 2022-23 campaign. No. 3 St. Joseph beat No. 1 Modesto Christian 72-58 Tuesday night to win the Northern California Regional championship of the Open Division then lost 76-65 to the No. 1 high school basketball team in California, Studio City Harvard-Westlake, in the Open Division state championship Saturday night.
Briana Munoz, Hancock College softball
Munoz pitched a complete game, and the Bulldogs beat Santa Barbara City College 4-3 at SBCC for a key Western State Conference North Division win. Munoz reversed things on the Vaqueros after taking the loss in SBCC's win at Hancock earlier in the season.
Alex Robles, Righetti baseball
The senior right-hander pitched a three-hit complete game, and the Warriors edged Bakersfield Centennial 1-0 at Righetti Thursday.
Teagan Thompson, Lompoc softball
After coming on in relief to start the third inning, Thompson pitched a shutout over the last five as Lompoc beat Santa Maria 16-0.
Bryce Wilczak, Santa Ynez boys tennis
Wilczak won at No. 1 singles then teamed with Lucas Doman for a doubles win as the Pirates swept the three doubles matches in a 6-3 win over Paso Robles.
Lucas Doman, Santa Ynez boys tennis
Doman won at No. 2 singles then teamed with Wilczak for a doubles win.
