In the second week of Mountain League and Ocean League football action, the biggest headline came at Paso Robles.

After four games on the road, Paso Robles (4-1, 2-0) played at its home War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School for the first time this year. The Bearcats stunned then-unbeaten Lompoc (4-1, 1-1) with a fourth quarter rally and tagged the Braves with their first loss of the year, 34-33, in this big Mountain League matchup.

The Bearcats trailed 33-21 in the fourth quarter but tied the game when quarterback Tyler Luna, in the grasp of a tackler, lateraled the ball to star Bearcats running back Leo Kemp, and Kemp sprinted into the end zone. Jordan Orcutt kicked the winning extra point.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

