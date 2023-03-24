The St. Joseph boys volleyball team has rather authoritatively established itself as the team to beat in the Mountain League.
Junior hitter Gavin Galanski slammed a shot off the San Luis Obispo block and out-of-bounds, giving the Knights a convincing 3-0 sweep of the Tigers Thursday night at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in a match-up between two teams that were unbeaten in league matches going in.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-16. The Knights moved to 13-1, 6-0. The Tigers are 13-6, 4-1.
St. Joseph was able to put away more than enough shots Thursday night to salt away a big win.
"Absolutely, our hitting was an important part of why we won tonight," Galanski, a third-year varsity player, said afterward.
"We knew going into this that they were a scrappy team, very good defensively. For us to hit the way we did tonight was key."
After the Knights won the first game by a solid seven-point margin, the Tigers rallied from 20-17 down in game two to pull into a 20-20 tie.
San Luis Obispo, down 24-22, saved a game point. However, on the next Tigers serve, Caedin Hamilton, a standout 6-foot-9 center for the St. Joseph basketball team that won CIF Central Section Division 1 and Open Division Northern California Regional titles, ended the game by smacking a kill at the net.
That seemed to ruin the Tigers' last best chance. The Knights moved to a 14-11 lead in game three and gradually pulled away from there.
San Luis Obispo, down 24-15, saved one match point, but Galanski ended it shortly thereafter.
Michael Bloodworth gave the Knights some key put-aways in the third game. Galanski said his team's serving also gave the Knights a lift.
"Our goal is not to miss more than two serves a game," Galanski said.
"With how hard we serve, we're often over that. But I don't think we missed our quota during the first two games."
Libero Will Hartman gave the Knights steady defense Thursday night, and Lucas Mayes and Zeke Nelson gave St. Joseph some timely kills.
The Knights will play a league match at Morro Bay next Tuesday night at 5 p.m.
The Knights went out in the quarterfinals of the divisional playoffs last season, and Galanski said St. Joseph is gearing for a bigger run this year.
"We're definitely better at this point of the season than we were last year," the junior said.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
"We didn't really lose anybody to graduation. We just kept the same lineup and became more cohesive as a team."
Lompoc 3, Righetti 2, (11 Inn.)
The Lompoc softball team edged Righetti 3-2 in 11 innings on Thursday.
Avery Montgomery went 3-for-5, Cheyanne Cordova pitched 10.1 innings to get the win, and the Braves (6-1, 1-0) edged the Warriors (1-4, 0-1) in extra innings at Lompoc Thursday in the league opener for both teams.
Grace Day, Gabi Arias and Savannah Rounds all had two hits for Lompoc. Briana Deras hit a solo home run for the Warriors, and Deras, Meghan Calderon and Sereniti Lopez all had multiple hits for Righetti.
Emily Fortin pitched a solid complete game for the Warriors.
Santa Ynez 7, Morro Bay 2
Santa Ynez won five of the six singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches to win this battle of the Pirates.
Bryce Wilczak and Cooper Haws won at No.1 and No. 4 singles respectively then teamed to win the No. 1 doubles match. Lucas Doman, at No. 2, and Tyler Rose at No. 5, won in singles then teamed for a win at No. 2 doubles.
Elias Thomas took the No. 6 singles match for Santa Ynez.
The Braves rolled to a win over the Saints. No details were available.
Santa Ynez 2, San Luis Obispo 1
The Pirates edged the Tigers in a steady rain.
Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile took a 2-0 win in the No. 1 match for Santa Ynez. Game scores were 26-24, 21-18. Caitlin Glover and Hannah Allen rolled to a 2-0 win for the Pirates at No. 2, 21-13, 21-13.
“The girls played aggressive, yet smart volleyball today,” said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers.
Photos: All-Mountain League team announced for volleyball