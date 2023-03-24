The St. Joseph boys volleyball team has rather authoritatively established itself as the team to beat in the Mountain League.

Junior hitter Gavin Galanski slammed a shot off the San Luis Obispo block and out-of-bounds, giving the Knights a convincing 3-0 sweep of the Tigers Thursday night at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym in a match-up between two teams that were unbeaten in league matches going in.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-16. The Knights moved to 13-1, 6-0. The Tigers are 13-6, 4-1.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
1
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you