All of a sudden, St. Joseph High School is a boys volleyball powerhouse.
The Knights improved to 18-6 on the season and 6-0 in Ocean League play with a 3-0 win over Atascadero Tuesday night.
The Knights went 10-5 and 5-3 in the truncated spring season a year ago and finished won the Ocean League title during the 2019 season after going 1-13 overall in 2018.
Now the Knights look poised to win another league championship after going unbeaten through the first round of league play.
St. Joseph has yet to drop a set in league, winning all six matches 3-0. The Knights' toughest test lies ahead as they'll head to Nipomo on April 7. Nipomo was 15-4 on the season and 7-1 in league heading into Tuesday's match at Orcutt Academy.
St. Joseph overpowered a young, inexperienced Atascadero team Tuesday even though they were missing five players, some out due to illness.
The Knights are led by setter Braeden Rappozo, hitters Gavin Galanski, Lucas Mayes and Caedin Hamilton and all-around player Will Hartman.
Mayes is a transfer from Righetti who had to sit out the first half of the season due to transfer rules. Mayes had 13 kills last week in a 3-0 win over Paso Robles and was a force at the net Tuesday with double-digit kills.
The Knights were without Galanski, who had 17 kills and nine digs in the win over Paso Robles.
"I think we've developed really well so far," St. Joseph coach Scott Astrosky said Tuesday. "We have some experienced players and we also have a young team as well. We're starting to come together and with our transfers that had to wait out until just recently, that's really solidifying our squad."
Astrosky feels Rappozo adds a lot to the team at his setter position.
"We have some strong outside hitters and we went to a 5-1 (formation) tonight so Braeden was setting all-around," Astrosky said. "Gavin has been our most consistent setter all year long."
Astrosky said the Knights have a "great shot" of winning a league title after starting out 6-0 in Ocean play.
"Nipomo will definitely be our strongest opponent for sure," the coach said. "Going into their house next week will definitely be a different atmosphere."
The Knights advanced to the CIF Central Section Division 2 final last spring and will be in the Division 2 bracket once again this season, Astrosky said.