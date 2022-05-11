Lindsay Mikkelson is headed to Watertown, Wisconsin.
She hopes to be back in Santa Maria once her work there is done.
Mikkelson, the top player on Valley Christian Academy's basketball team, signed to play ball with Maranatha Baptist University Wednesday. The MBU Sabercats are a Division III program.
Mikkelson is quite familiar with the school despite it being more than 2,000 miles from her hometown. Both her parents, Joel and Kelly, went to school there and Kelly also played basketball there.
Watertown is a town of about 22,000 and Maranatha Baptist has about 1,000 undergraduate and post-graduate students. Mikkelson and the Lions played in a tournament in Watertown this past February. Pete Fortier, VCA's athletic director, also attended MBU.
"I'm just excited to be a part of the program," Mikkelson said. "They've had a couple of national championships, a couple regional championships. I'm just excited to be a part of that. My mom played for a year or two, so it's just fun to play where my parents went and where coach Fortier went. Just being able to go where my biggest role models went is huge. It's fun."
The Sabercats won National Christian College Athletic Association Division II national championships in women's basketball in 1999, 2013 and 2014.
Now Mikkelson plans on attending MBU and graduating with a degree in sports management. Then, she hopes to return to Santa Maria and become an athletic director and coach at the high school level.
"Coach Fortier is one of my biggest role models and to be able to leave an impact how he's left an impact here at VCA — he's made such a huge impact here — to be able to do that for the next generation of athletes and to teach athletes of the importance of service, and the importance of service to God, that's what I want to do," Mikkelson said.
The 5-foot-6 Mikkelson was a versatile player for the Lions, handling the point guard duties and adding scoring punch. This past season, she had to battle through a devastating ankle injury in the first game of the season against Santa Maria. She's still progressing in her recovery from that injury, though she did play the second half of her senior season at about half strength.
"I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to coach her," Lions coach Randy Stanford said of Mikkelson.
Stanford shared the story of how Mikkelson and teammates Jenna Mason and Alayna Kerley were eighth graders and he was coaching the VCA team.
"We had just finished a practice and I was walking back out that door right there and they came up and stopped me," Stanford said. "They asked me, 'Coach, are you going to be around for four more years?' I said, 'I don't know.' They said, 'We want you around for four more years to coach us.' I made a commitment to stick around and coach them for those four years."
Stanford said of Mikkelson: "She's one of the hardest-working players I've ever coached and I've done this for many, many, many years. As a person, she's amazing. She's a great leader on the floor. She's a great young lady and it's been fun to watch her grow. It was tough watching her fight through the injury this year. That was probably one of the hardest things that I had to watch in the 50-plus years that I've done this."
Mikkelson was named the Coast Valley League MVP after she averaged nearly 20 points a game during her junior season. She averaged over 15 points a game for the Lions as a sophomore. She played in 10 games during her senior season and averaged 10.5 points. She scored nearly 750 points in 59 career games. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game during her VCA career.