Josiah Heller has something else to celebrate this week.
The Valley Christian Academy fullback scored two touchdowns in a playoff win last week. He was then named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Nov. 8.
That performance also earned him a Player of the Week nomination. Heller won that, too.
The VCA standout edged two Nipomo High stars to earn the award this week. Heller amassed 309 total votes. Nipomo senior defensive lineman Leo Toledo finished with 227 total votes and teammate Gabe Evans had 217 votes.
Righetti's Cooper Bagby finished in fourth place while St. Joseph's Travis Royal was fifth. Arroyo Grande's Makai Puga and Max Perrett, Santa Ynez' Luke Gildred and Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. were also nominated.
Royal had eight catches for 121 yards and a score against Fresno Bullard in a 29-28 playoff loss on Nov. 5.
Bagby put his team on his back in the 28-6 playoff win over Atascadero then, sparking the team with a 78-yard touchdown catch and hauling in Righetti's first touchdown to earn his nomination.
Canley capped his stellar Lompoc career with another big game, rushing for 124 yards and two scores in a season-ending upset loss to Anaheim Western.
Puga and Perrett teamed up in Arroyo Grande's first-round win over Madera on Nov. 5. Puga scored on a 104-yard interception return and made nine total tackles with a tackle-for-loss. Perrett was efficient through the air, completing 10 of 12 passes for 155 yards and a score while also rushing for 65 yards and a touchdown.
Toledo had four sacks in the Nov. 5 win over Visalia Mt. Whitney and Evans earned his nomination after he did a little bit of everything, carrying the ball 15 times for 50 yards with two scores while making 11 tackles with two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble on defense.
Gildred, the Santa Ynez quarterback, capped his junior season with a solid performance, throwing for 174 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 90 more in the playoff loss to Wildomar Elsinore.
Heller rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns while also making seven tackles on defense with two fumble recoveries in the 70-28 win over Wildomar Cornerstone Christian on Nov. 6.
This is the second time the small school Lions have had a Player of the Week winner this season. Sophomore running back Jacob Sanders also was voted Player of the Week.
Every school in the Santa Maria Valley has had a Player of the Week winner. Righetti has three, with Braden Claborn, Elias Martinez and Ryan Boivin winning the award earlier this season. Santa Maria's Jacob Nava took the honor after the first week of the season after a win over East Bakersfield. Orcutt Academy's Kyle Miller also won the award. Pioneer Valley's Adan Rubalcava was also voted Player of the Week.
Three Santa Ynez players took the honor this season: Gildred, kicker Leo Valencia and running back Cash McClurg.
VCA was set to host Avalon in a CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game Saturday at 5 p.m.