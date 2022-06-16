Another Northern Santa Barbara County baseball player has earned All-CIF Southern Section recognition.
Valley Christian Academy infielder/pitcher James Fakoury earned that distinction, joining Santa Ynez senior Jackson Cloud as the only North County representatives on All-CIF-SS teams this spring.
It was reported in Thursday's edition of the Santa Maria Times that cloud, a standout pitcher and hitter for the Pirates, was the only North County player on an All-CIF team.
Fakoury, though, also earned that distinction. He's on the All-CIF Southern Section Division 7 team and he's done that as a freshman. Cloud was named to the All-CIF-SS Division 6 team after leading the Pirates to the semifinals.
The All-CIF list received from the Southern Section office had Fakoury listed under the wrong school. Nevertheless, the Times regrets his omission.
Fakoury had a sensational first year at VCA. He led the Lions with a .518 batting average. He led the Lions in hits (29), runs (25), RBIs (35), doubles (10) and home runs (2).
Fakoury had a .567 on-base percentage and slugged a team-high .875, good for an OPS of 1.442 on the season.
On the mound this past season, Fakoury went 4-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 11 games. He made seven starts and threw one complete game. He was second on the team in innings with 35 2/3 and struck out 56 batters, tops on the team. He held opponents to a .229 batting average on the season.
San Marcos' Chase Hoover, a TCU commit, was the only other Santa Barbara County player to earn All-CIF honors this season.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.
Orcutt Academy coaching openings
There are two varsity head coaching positions open at Orcutt Academy High School. The Spartans are looking for a head coach for their 8-man football program and a head coach for the girls golf program.
Those interested can email the athletic director at cmckenzie@orcutt-schools.net.
Santa Ynez needs coaches
Santa Ynez High School is looking for lower level and assistant coaches for boys basketball. Please contact Athletic Director Ashley Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org to apply.