Some history has been made: someone Valley Christian Academy has been named the Player of the Week.
Since the Times' has run its Player of the Year contest over much of the last decade, a VCA player has rarely, if ever, won the award.
That changed this week as VCA running back Jacob Sanders was voted the winner.
Sanders landed 635 total votes throughout the week, earning 43% of the total vote when the polls closed at 2 p.m. Friday.
The Lion standout did just enough to edge out Santa Ynez lineman Aidan Scott, who finished in second with 32% of the total vote.
Arroyo Grande's Kaden Tynes was third, followed by Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross, Lompoc running back Sheldon Canley Jr., Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett and Lompoc defensive back Deville Dickerson.
Sanders earned his nomination for Player of the Week after he scored three rushing touchdowns and intercepted three passes while also recovering a fumble in the Lions' 64-8 win at Frazier Mountain on Sept. 11. He finished with 11 carries for 176 yards and also had a fumble recovery.
Scott had 13 tackles and a sack as the Pirates moved to 3-1 with their third straight win last week by beating Santa Maria 48-7.
Objectively, Canley had the most impressive performance, scoring six rushing touchdowns and rushing for 305 yards in the 48-47 loss to Arroyo Grande, though Tynes was right there with him. The Arroyo Grande senior had six catches for 221 yards and 19 carries for 141 yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Perrett completed 15 of 20 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.
Ross, a Lompoc junior, threw for 306 yards and a touchdown while his teammate Dickerson caught a 69-yard touchdown and finished with nine receptions for 179 yards. He also made eight tackles and forced a fumble. He scored on a two-point conversion and blocked an Arroyo Grande field goal try in the fourth quarter.
VCA is set to host Lancaster Baptist Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Lions' home field.
The Times thanks its readers for participating in the Player of the Week poll. Any nominees can be sent to jbailey@santamariatimes.com.