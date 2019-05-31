VCA sports camps coming up
Valley Christian Academy is hosting a series of summer sports camps.
The school's basketball camp is set for June 24-27, the football camp is July 1-3 and the volleyball camp is set for July 8-10.
The volleyball camp is $75 if registered by June 5 and $85 thereafter. The football camp is $30 by June 5 or $40 after. The cost of the basketball camp is $65 by June 5 for first through sixth graders and $75 thereafter. For seventh through 12th graders, the cost is $100 for early registration or $110 for normal registration after June 5.
Contact VCA's athletic director Pete Fortier at (805) 260-5951 or visit vcalions.com for more information.
SM Valley amateur golf
Rancho Maria Golf Club is hosting the annual Santa Maria Valley Men's Amateur Golf Championship on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23.
The entry fee is $175 and includes green fees, range balls, closest-to-the-pin prizes, a golf cart and barbecue on Sunday.
There will be a championship flight for golfers with an index of 3.1 or less, A flight and B flight championships and a Senior championship for golfers with an index of 9.5 or less.
Golfers start from the first tee on Saturday with the earliest tee time at 8 a.m.
Sunday begins with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Entry fees can be mailed to Rancho Maria Golf Club, 1950 State Highway 1, Santa Maria, CA, 93455.
For more information, call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Junior golf camps
Former PGA Tour player and current Hancock College men's golf coach "Big John" McComish is hosting four junior golf camps in late spring and over the summer.
Joining McComish as instructors will be PGA pro Sarah McComish and Righetti High girls golf coach Brian Tomooka.
The camps will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on June 17-20, July 8-11, July 22-25 and Aug. 6-8.
The cost is $60.
To sign up or receive more information, call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019 or send an email to McComish at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Elks Little League City/Valley Playoffs
The dates and times for the 2019 Elks Little League City/Valley Playoffs in the Major and Minor Divisions are set.
The Santa Maria Northside representatives will play the Santa Maria Southside representatives Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Oakley Park in the first round of the Santa Maria playoffs.
Opening ceremonies are at 5 p.m.
The winners will play Santa Maria Westside representatives at 2 p.m. June 8 at Oakley, which is Westside's home site. Opening ceremonies are at 1:30 p.m. that day.
Orcutt National representatives will play Orcutt American representatives June 8 at 10 a.m., at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, Orcutt American's home site. Opening ceremonies are at 9:30 a.m.
Santa Maria and Orcutt champions will play each other for Elks Little League City/Valley titles at 5:30 p.m. June 10 at Simas Park, Southside's home site. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5 p.m.
Hancock summer baseball camp set for June
The Hancock College baseball program will be hosting youth clinics throughout the 2019-20 school year for players aged 6-13.
The 2019 summer baseball camps will take place Monday, June 10, through Thursday, June, 13; Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20; and Monday, June 24, to June 27.
The sessions will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with drink and lunch breaks.
They will be held at John Osborne Field on Hancock's Santa Maria campus.
The camp costs $125 per child and $75 for additional children.
Checks can be written to "Allan Hancock College Baseball" and can be turned in the morning of the first day of camp. Parents are encouraged to pack snacks and/or lunch and water for their children each day.
The campers will learn about swing fundamentals and consistency, bunting, proper fielding techniques, throwing fundamentals, pitching mechanics, arm care and injury prevention and confidence and the mental aspects of pitching.
Registration can also be completed at online at http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/Summer_Baseball_Camps_2019.
Righetti Warrior Football Camp
Righetti High School is hosting two camps next month, the first for grades seven through nine and the second for grades four through six.
The 7-9 grade camp is set to run from June 17-21, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The grades 4-6 camp is set to run from June 24-28 at the same times.
The camp is free and open to students from Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Participants will condition, train, learn the Pistol Wing T Offense and shoulder-style tackling.
The camp will take place at Warrior Stadium. Participants will need to bring athletic attire and football cleats if possible. Sunscreen is also recommended. Players are asked to show up hydrated. A Righetti trainer will be available during the camp.
Righetti High varsity will players will train with the participants and will facilitate practices, demonstrating form and technique. The camp is also open to all youth football coaches that would like to learn the Pistol Wing T offense.
Visit righettifootball.com to preregister. Those who pre-register will receive an RHS football camp T-shirt.