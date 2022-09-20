Valley Christian Academy lost a non-league football game they thought they had won at Lancaster Baptist last week.

With VCA up 37-34, James Fakoury intercepted a pass on what seemed to be the last play of the game.

However, pass interference was called against Fakoury and Lancaster Baptist capitalized with a touchdown on its second chance, and the Eagles won 40-37 to remain unbeaten.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

