Things weren't going well for Valley Christian Academy for much of Tuesday night's CIF Southern Section playoff game.
But the Lions kept plugging away. In the end, though, they just ran out of gas.
After VCA whittled a 14-point halftime deficit down to five points in the third quarter, Santa Ana pulled away in the fourth quarter to score a 69-47 win over the Lions in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs.
Sanders then gave VCA some life with a dazzling behind-the-back dribble to free up space for a deep 3-pointer to cut Santa Ana's lead to 35-23. Edick then sank a late 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 14 at halftime.
VCA initially had some trouble with the zone defense deployed by Santa Ana, but the Lions began to chip away in the third quarter.
Another Edick 3-pointer cut the VCA deficit to 43-32. Sanders then scored on a three-point play, getting to the basket with a head fake behind the 3-point line and then scoring through contact. That cut the Santa Ana lead to 43-35 before Swain knocked down a smooth mid-range jump shot to keep VCA in striking distance.
Swain then scored on a strong baseline drive against Emmanuel Lemus, Santa Ana's top player, cutting the deficit to 49-44.
But Santa Ana just had too much depth and size. Most of the Lions' starting rotation rarely left the floor, with sophomore Jordan Tittes the only reserve seeing significant playing time.
Jack Rivera gave the Saints a 54-44 lead with a 3-pointer from the corner and the Saints were off and running, eventually out-scoring the Lions 20-3 in the final frame.
Santa Ana advances to play Ojai Villanova Prep in the quarterfinals. VCA had a first-round bye and Santa Ana beat El Monte Mountain View 75-59 in the first round. The Saints were ranked fourth in the final division poll and the Lions were ranked 13th.
