The Lions aren't just holding down the fort until their star player returns. They're excelling while she's out.
Lindsay Mikkelson, a senior point guard, is one of the area's top returning players. The reigning Coast Valley League MVP has played just one half of basketball this winter. She sprained her ankle in the first game of the year, against Santa Maria.
Mikkelson, who still scored 12 points in her lone half of play, hopes to be back before too long, but her teammates have done a fine job without her. The Lions built up a 6-1 record on the season.
They have wins over Frazier Mountain, Dunn, Shandon and Maricopa and two wins over Coastal Christian.
Santa Maria beat the Lions 57-31 in the season opener, where Mikkelson suffered a high ankle sprain. The two teams are set to square off again at the VCA Holiday Tournament Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Santa Maria is 9-4 on the year after its 49-13 win over Coastal Christian Tuesday.
"Lindsay has a high ankle sprain and it happened about a minute into the second half of our first game," VCA coach Randy Stanford said. "They told her six to eight weeks and we're getting close to that. She had an MRI last week and we're just waiting on the results.
"She can't wait to get back on the floor, though. It's tough losing the league MVP."
Mikkelson averaged 20 points in eight games during the shortened spring season. She's averaged 13.6 points over 50 career games, adding an average of 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 steals.
"I was expecting even more out of her this year," Stanford said of Mikkelson. "She worked so hard over the summer to improve her game. She definitely is a loss for us, she's a leader on the floor. The one good thing that has come from her being hurt is that these other girls have had to step up."
Helping the Lions score some wins while Mikkelson has been out is senior Jenna Mason, who's averaging a double-double this season, with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Miley DeBernardi is averaging 10 points a game and sophomore Hailey Fakoury adds 8.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Alayna Kerley and Carissa Maples are also key players that have added defense and rebounding.
DeBernardi and Mason each average over three steals per game. Hannah McCoy, a senior, is averaging 4.3 pounds, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
"Miley DeBernardi has moved into the point and she's grown into it a little bit," Stanford said. "Jenna Mason has really stepped up for us. Jenna can do everything. If I need someone to bring the ball up, she can bring the ball up. She's a good rebounder and has amazing defense, she can block shots. She can do a little bit of everything out on the floor and we can count on her for that."
Stanford says Fakoury and Maples are key contributors. Fakoury is a spark off the bench and Maples has stepped into a starting role. They are both sophomores.
"Fakoury comes in and plays post and she's only about 5-5, 5-6," Stanford said. "She’s averaging about eight points and eight rebounds off the bench. Carissa stepped in to start at the 2 guard spot when Lindsay got hurt. If I can get 15 points or more off the bench, I'm a happy guy."
Stanford expects the Coast Valley League title to come down to his team's games against Coast Union. The Broncos are 2-1 on the season, their only loss a 54-13 defeat to Orcutt Academy. VCA hosts Coast Union on Jan. 7.