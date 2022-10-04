St. Joseph junior Carter Vargas and Lompoc sophomore Gabi Arias are the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Athletes of the Week for the week ending Oct. 1.
Vargas, a junior running back for the St. Joseph football team. rushed 20 times for 187 yards as the Knights (5-1, 3-0) rolled to a 42-7 Mountain League win at Santa Ynez Friday night.
Arias helped the Lompoc girls tennis team (10-0, 10-0) stay unbeaten on the year. She won her No. 3 singles match 6-0, 6-3 and teamed with Rianna Stouppe for an 8-6 win at No. 1 doubles as the Braves beat Orcutt Academy 9-0 in an Ocean League match at Hancock College Thursday.
Arias is unbeaten in singles this year. All of the Braves' matches this year have been league ones.
Unbeaten Sacramento State cruises past Cal Poly
Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara combined for 337 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead No. 5 Sacramento State to a 49-21 Big Sky Conference football victory at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets moved to 4-1, 1-0. The Mustangs dropped to 1-3, 0-1.
Sacramento State led 28-0 before Shakobe Harper got Cal Poly on the board with a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
The Hornets breezed to the win despite a career high 27 completions for Cal Poly quarterback Spencer Brasch. Sacramento State overcame seven minutes more possession time, and nine fewer penalties, for the Mustangs.
Dunniway connected on 16 of 22 passes for 246 yards, and O'Hara completed seven of 11 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Brasch threw for 281 yards for Cal Poly.
Cameron Skattebo rushed for two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass for the Hornets. He scored from four and 35 yards out and hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Dunniway.
Marshel Martin and Pierre Williams both caught five passes to lead the Hornets receivers. Williams, Scattebo and Jared Gipson each caught a touchdown pass.
Cal Poly scored in the fourth quarter on a 26-yard pass from Brasch to Logan Booher, and a two-yard Adam Garwood run. Brasch set up the score by connecting with Chris Coleman on a 32-yard pass.
Tight end Josh Cuevas was Cal Poly's receptions leader, with seven for 41 yards. Coleman led the Mustangs receivers in receptions yardage with 97. Coleman caught five passes.
Sacramento State out-gained Cal Poly 546-387 in total offense.
Cal Poly is on the road for conference games the next two weeks. The Mustangs will play at Northern Arizona (1-4, 0-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Plans announced for John Madden Football Center
Cal Poly and the family of late alumnus and NFL Hall of Fame coach and commentator John Madden have announced plans to establish the John Madden Football Center, a new home for Cal Poly football.
The project was publicly announced by Virginia Madden, John Madden's wife and Cal Poly alumna, along with her sons, Mike and Joe, and grandson, Jack, a Cal Poly nutrition major, at Cal Poly's Big Sky Conference opener against Sacramento State Saturday.
The John Madden Football Center is scheduled to open in two years, beyond the south end zone at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on the Cal Poly campus. Led by Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong and football coach Beau Baldwin, Cal Poly has worked the past few years with John Madden and his son, Mike, to envision a new headquarters for the university's football program.
The $30 million project is calculated to feature 30,000 square feet of space over two stories that will include a locker room; a Hall of Champions; strength and conditioning facilities; a fueling station; a team lounge; offices for coaches, equipment personnel and athletic trainers; and a team meeting room with tiered theater-style seating for 125 players.
According to a school press release, 80 percent of the funding for the project has been secured, and $6 million needs to be raised. Those wishing to be a part of the project should contact Ashley Offermann, Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Development, at 805-440-9782 or by email at aofferma@calpoly.edu.
Hancock College, the No. 18 team in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) rankings, suffered a crushing 48-7 non-league loss at No. 4 Mount San Antonio College Saturday.
The Mounties moved to 5-0. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-3 with their third straight loss.
Hancock showed pretty well in a 22-17 loss at then-No. 5 Cerritos Sept. 17 and a 28-20 home loss against then-No. 14 Fullerton the following week. But the Mounties out-gained the Bulldogs 638-104 and racked up 39 first downs to Hancock's three Saturday.
The Bulldogs scoring came on a 78-yard Vic Garnes interception return and a Ray Seabury PAT kick that tied the game at 7-all at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter.
It was all Mounties after that. Seven different Mounties scored, and Mt. SAC quarterback Ike Udengwu III threw four touchdown passes.
Udengwu threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once, on the Garnes touchdown return.
The Mounties racked up 312 yards on the ground. Mohamed Nyangamukenga was their leading rusher with 79 yards and two touchdowns. Hancock quarterback Logan Mortensen completed seven of his 18 passes for 66 yards. He was intercepted once.
The Bulldogs were without their regular starting quarterback, Esekielu Storer. It was unknown at press time why Storer didn't play.
Hancock has a bye this week. The Bulldogs will host East Los Angeles College at 2 p.m. Oct. 15 in Hancock's Northern League opener.