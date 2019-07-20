The USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships will have two local athletes going for national titles from July 25 to 28.
One is a future Vandenberg Middle School student who will be scaling some hurdles. The other, who will soon be a freshman at Santa Ynez High School, will be throwing the javelin on the field.
Madison Lane of Lompoc, 12, will be heading to the national event at Sacramento State University. While the event is a six-day competition from July 22 to 28, Lane is scheduled to compete in the 80-meter hurdles on Thursday, July 25. Nolan Oslin, 14, will be representing the local region in the javelin and will arrive on the 26th. Both athletes compete on the Santa Ynez Youth Track team.
Lane earned her way to the 916 after a standout day in Las Vegas at the Region 15 Junior Olympics during the weekend of July 13. She shattered her personal record in the 80 meters by accelerating to a time of 14.85 seconds – earning her fourth place and a qualifying spot in the forthcoming national meet in Sacramento.
One of her coaches is Naria Covarrubias — who herself competed in the nationals in the 80-meter hurdles 21 years ago. Jake Brown, who helps coach up the Lompoc High runners during the spring, has also helped coach up Lane in the past.
Cary Losson helps oversee both of them as co-head coach of the youth team. In an email, Losson called Lane a determined athlete at such a young age.
"Madison came to our club brimming with talent and, combined with her determination, desire to improve and relentless work ethic. She is now experiencing the most important aspect of her personal growth,” Losson said. “She believes whatever she sets her mind to she will accomplish.”
According to her mother Monica, Lane has competed in track and field events since the age of 9 while living in Taft (located in Kern County). Lane additionally has a background in the 4x100 relay and 100-meter dash. She will be on the VMS campus this August.
Oslin is not only preparing for the track and field event, but he’s expected to play cornerback for the Pirates junior varsity football team this fall. He’s also planning to play baseball in the spring.
Like Lane, Oslin took fourth in his event at the Region 15 qualifier — which earned him his spot in Sacramento.
Losson offered these thoughts about Oslin:
“Nolan is definitely an excellent all-round athlete, but is absolutely a born javelin thrower," Losson said via email. "His friendly demeanor, positive attitude and perpetual smile run parallel to his burning desire to practice, improve and win. His good nature, respect for his coaches, his family and friends make him one of the most enjoyable athletes on the team. Nolan has an ideal sense of when and how to go ‘beast-mode.’ His coaches and teammates can't wait to hear how he does in the national championships.”
The USATF nationals will be held inside Hornet Stadium on the Sacramento State campus.