Valley Christian Academy's 8-man football team wasn't able to match Orcutt Academy's size and depth.

The Lions, though, did have a couple advantages over the Spartans. They were faster and a bit more talented.

So, the Lions raced past the Spartans 69-26 in a non-league game Saturday evening at VCA. It was the first game of the season for the Lions. They're now 1-0.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you