If Thursday night was it for the Valley Christian Academy football team’s season, the Lions finished on a pretty good note.
If what appears the far more likely scenario of the Lions qualifying for the post-season comes to pass, they believe they are rounding toward top form at the right time.
“We lost some players on defense. We’re still figuring things out there,” said VCA sophomore Jacob Sanders who scored five times as the Lions beat undermanned Maricopa 75–14 in a Coast Valley League 8-man game at VCA.
Sanders and Josiah Heller both scored twice as the first four VCA running plays resulted in touchdowns. The Lions led 43-6 when the first quarter ended.
Sanders zipped 45 yards untouched around right end on the first play from scrimmage for the first score of the game.
Though the Lions have some things on defense to work out, “Definitely, we’re playing our best football right now,” Sanders said. If his team makes it into the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 2 playoffs, “We’ll definitely be ready,” Sanders said.
“We have a lot of guys stepping up. Matthew Mikkelson has made 10 tackles on special teams. That’s just amazing.”
VCA is 5-2, 2-2 after winning its regular season finale. The Indians, who suited up 12 players Thursday night, dropped to 1-6, 0-3.
As of now, “We’re sitting in second place,” said VCA coach Pete Fortier. “We’ll know Saturday,” if the Lions finished second in the CVL behind Coast Union and locked up an automatic playoff spot.
In order to scramble the CVL race behind Coast Union, Cuyama Valley (1-1 CVL) will have to upset the first-place Broncos Saturday in another CVL finale.
Fortier said COVID-19 issues scratched a scheduled league game between the Indians and Cuyama Valley’s Bears. VCA took a forfeit loss against Cuyama Valley because the Lions, whose school administration cited religious reasons, did not play the Bears because Cuyama Valley has a female player on its roster.
Even if the Lions don’t get an automatic playoff berth, “We’re pretty highly rated,” among Division 2 teams, said Fortier, so VCA would likely garner an at-large bid.
Fortier said his team could have been 6-2. “I could have taken a forfeit win against one team, but I didn’t,” said the veteran VCA coach and athletic director.
The Lions scored 56 points against Coast Union, but they gave up 88. The VCA defense had no such issues against Maricopa, giving up 171 yards of total offense and coming up with three turnovers.
Besides catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Sean Swain, Nathan Morgret helped the Lions defense contain the Maricopa offense.
“We lost three guys on defense, but some other kids have stepped up,” said Fortier.
As for the VCA offense, the unit was productive even by its lofty standards. The Lions have not scored fewer than 56 points in a game where they have taken the field this year.
One of the Sanders scores Thursday night was a 65-yard punt return. Besides recovering a fumble on defense, Swain threw the touchdown pass to Morgret and scored on a 24-yard scramble in the second half.
The other Lions second half scores came on one five-yard run by Jack Adam and another by Angel Paredes.
Isaiah Stroud and Westin Terry figured heavily in both Maricopa scores. A 51-yard pass from Terry to Javier Garcia set up a one-yard sneak by Stroud for a score in the first quarter. A 43-yard pass from Stroud to Terry set up a three-yard Stroud run for the last touchdown of the game. Stroud ran in the two-point conversion.
Sanders ran for 120 yards, on just six carries. Both of Heller’s carries were for touchdowns, the first from 56 yards out, the second from 21.
The Lions used 10 ball carriers and racked up 284 yards on the ground.
Jordan Tittes and James Fakoury both caught two-point conversion passes from Swain, who ran in a two-point conversion himself.
CIF Playoffs, volleyball
Knights advance to semis
The St. Joseph girls volleyball team rolled past Kingsburg in an upset win in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs Thursday night.
The Knights, seeded fifth, swept the fourth-seeded Vikings 25-18- 25-20 and 25-17.
St. Joseph will play at No. 1 seed Tulare Western in the semifinals Tuesday night.
St. Joseph beat Hanford 3-1 in the first round on Tuesday night.