Trevor Garcia got the rock star treatment when he left Baggett Stadium Tuesday night.
He was surrounded by a few dozen people hoping to get a photo or a hug before he was rushed off to the tour bus headed back to Fresno.
Well, of course, Garcia isn't a rock star.
He's a soft-spoken, affable Santa Maria High grad and a former Hancock College Bulldog. Yet, there he was Tuesday night, hounded by fans trying to get a minute of his time.
Of course, those weren't just people. They were friends, former teammates and family members.
They were there at Cal Poly's baseball stadium to see Garcia make his first Division I start. The right-handed pitcher is now a junior at Fresno State. He arrived there after an illustrious Southside Little League career and a dominant run at the Santa Maria Babe Ruth league. He went on to win a CIF championship at Santa Maria High, earning the victory in the title game against Moreno Valley in 2017 at UC Riverside.
Garcia graduated from Santa Maria in 2018 and spent three years at Hancock College, where he was a consistent, durable and dependable starting pitcher, traits college coaches search for. That got him a look at Fresno State to play for Mike Batesole.
Garcia made his Fresno State debut last Friday, pitching in relief against UC Riverside. Garcia didn't allow a run and struck out four over two innings then. That set him up to start Tuesday against Cal Poly. Garcia struck out two over two innings of work and allowed one earned run on three hits against the Mustangs, who beat the Bulldogs 8-4. Garcia's fastball topped out at 87 and his breaking pitch looked as strong as ever, though he wasn't happy with two wild pitches.
Eddie and Chrisanne Garcia were there to see Trevor pitch, as they almost always are. Eddie nervously watching from the stands while Chrisanne has her handy camera focused on the field.
Eddie said there were probably 60 to 70 people in attendance that watched Trevor pitch in his younger days. Some were there to see Travis Welker play, too, as the former Santa Ynez and Hancock standout had earned the starting shortstop position with Fresno State.
"It felt good with everyone here around me, cheering me on," Trevor Garcia said Tuesday. "That was cool, but we didn't come out with the win... I wasn't that nervous, actually. I was pretty locked in on every pitch. I was just focused on competing."
Fresno State pitcher Trevor Garcia, a Santa Maria High and Hancock grad, greeted by friends and his dad Eddie after his first D1 start tonight at Cal Poly. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/lW5zPIyZSI— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) February 23, 2022
Eddie Garcia admitted that he was the nervous one. When Eddie saw Trevor pitch for the first time at the Division I level last week, he was filled with great pride.
"I think of it like a dad having a new baby," Eddie Garcia said. "Then seeing him start and just being a part of that, and to see all the support he got, was incredible. I've been watching Trevor play since he was around 4 or 5 years old and to see him out there was a great accomplishment. I know what it takes to get to that level of baseball. It was exciting, it was fun to see him out there, but I wish he would’ve thrown two more innings. But, it's early in the season so I understand that.
"I was definitely nervous, I'm not going to lie about that."
Eddie says that, over the years, he and Chrisanne have been to about 95% of Trevor's games. They'll be down in San Diego this weekend to see Fresno State play at the Tony Gwynn Legacy Tournament, even though they're not sure if, or when, Trevor will pitch.
"It's one thing to call him after a game and ask him how he did, it's another to see it," Eddie said. "I want to see Trevor pitch and what he did right, what his mistakes were and how he did against certain batters. I don't miss very many games."
Eddie Garcia retired from the city's Parks and Recreation Department to coach Trevor one last time in high school and to watch his college career.
"I’ll go see Trevor play as much as I can for as long as I can, to be honest," Eddie said.