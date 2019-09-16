LAS VEGAS — Martin Truex Jr. is the first racer to win a spot in the second round of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoffs.
Truex won Sunday’s 2nd annual South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beating Bakersfield’s Kevin Harvick to the checkered flag by 4.173 seconds for his fifth victory of the 2019 season and the 14th win in 27 races this year for Joe Gibbs Racing.
“That’s the way to kick off the playoff race – nice job,” said team owner Joe Gibbs immediately after Truex crossed the finish line.
The win guarantees a spot in the next round of the playoffs and vaulted Truex into the playoff points lead, three points ahead of Harvick.
“I think it’s huge,” said Truex. “We’ve had a stretch of 6 races where we’ve had a good car but didn’t get any bonus points. That leads to a high level of frustration but this was great timing to win at the beginning of the playoffs. Hopefully we can carry the momentum on.”
Las Vegas native Kyle Busch was the regular season champion and points leader heading into the race, but was bumped several times while caught in traffic and spent most of the race back in the pack.
He managed to work his way into the top 10, getting as high as seventh before hitting the back of Garrett Smithley’s car, slowing and finishing 19th.
Busch fell to fourth in the standings behind Joey Logano.
Logano has his own troubles in traffic.
He took the lead on lap 34 and cruised to victory in the race’s first stage.
Logano dominated most of the second stage but Truex caught up and passed him for the lead while Logano was stuck behind a pack of three lapped cars on lap 157.
Truex went on to win Stage 2 while Logano, who later had his own mechanical troubles, fell back in the pack, eventually finishing ninth.
Although the lead changed several times in the third stage, the race settled into a battle between Truex and Harvick.
When Truex took the checkered flag, it kept alive a Las Vegas streak – every driver who has won Stage 2 over the last two years and four Las Vegas races has gone on to victory.
Brad Keselowski started 18th and fought his way up to a third place finish.
Rounding out the top ten were Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Logano and Ryan Newman.
Pole sitter Clint Bowyer was out of the lead when Daniel Suarez passed him in the second lap. Bowyer steadily fell back through the field, falling out of the top ten on lap 43 and eventually finishing in 25th place.
The playoffs continue next week in Richmond.
Caught in more traffic
My photographer David Barks and I always get to the track early – at least four hours before the NASCAR and NHRA races we cover begin.
One of the reasons we get there early is to beat the traffic at the track.
As credentialed media, we’re given a space in the media parking lot but, especially at NASCAR races, those spaces fill up early.
And with the temperature over 100 degrees all weekend, we wanted to park as close to the air conditioned Media Center as possible.
We didn’t run into any traffic on the way to the track.
It was a different story once we got there –even four-and-a-half hours before Sunday’s race.
As we crept to the media parking lot, we were right behind Brad Keselowski.
But we weren’t in a hurry.
I said to David, “I’ll bet Keselowski doesn’t mind getting stuck in this traffic but it will be a different story if he gets stuck in traffic on the track.”
And it was.
Truex found a clear spot on the track while Keselowski was bottled up behind three lapped cars on the 157th lap.
That allowed Truex to power into the lead.
Then on the restart after the mandatory caution at the end of the second stage, Keselowski briefly retook the lead but with Truex, Elliott and Keselowski racing into turn one, Truex and Elliott were both able to pass Keselowski.
After another caution, Keselowski fell all the way back to 16th place and his day was essentially done.
I hope I didn’t jinx him.
Beckman races to first NHRA Funny Car victory of year
MOHNTON, Pa. — Jack Beckman raced to his first Funny Car victory of the season Sunday, beating 70-year-old John Force in the Countdown-opening Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals to take the points lead.
Beckman had a 3.958-second pass at 330.07 against Force at Maple Grove Raceway two weeks after losing to him in the U.S. Nationals for his fourth runner-up finish of the season.
"In NHRA, you have zero control over what the car and driver in the other lane are doing," Beckman said. “Did I want to beat him? Of course. Did it sting that he beat us in the Indy final? Duh. But none of that was going to help me be any better. Some fans came over before the final and said, 'Hey, we'll go razz John.' And I said, 'Don't poke the bear.'"
Richie Crampton won in Top Fuel, Jason Line in Pro Stock, and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Top Fuel was a battle of Kalitta Motorsports entries; Crampton topped Doug Kalitta with a 3.738 at 329.10.
Line raced to his 50th career Pro Stock victory, beating Fernando Cuadra with a 6.553 pass at 210.60 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Savoie picked up his second consecutive win, edging Steve Johnson with a 6.774 at 198.55 on a Suzuki.
He took down Steve Johnson with his 6.774 lap at 198.55 in the final round and went on to claim the Pro Stock Motorcycle points lead.