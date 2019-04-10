Righetti High School sophomore Rayann Booker found out her time for the girls varsity 100 meters Wednesday then bounded up and down and yelled.
The reason Booker was so happy was that she had clocked a winning 11.85 seconds. Booker popped that time in her team's dual meet against Arroyo Grande at Righetti.
"As far as I know, that's the best time in the CIF Central Section so far," said Righetti coach Mike Pope. Though Booker had a considerable tail wind behind her, the wind was under the allowable limit to be entered as a Central Section mark, though it was over the allowable limit to be considered for a school, or meet, record.
"My goal was to go under 12.0," said Booker. "My best had been a 12.05.
"I ran the race the way I wanted to. I had a good start and kept my head down for the first 25 meters. I had a strong finish."
Arroyo Grande's girls edged Righetti 64-58. Arroyo Grande's boys defeated Righetti 91-32. Only the Mountain League Finals results will determine the eventual team league placings. Other meet results will not factor into the standings.
St. Joseph had been scheduled to participate in the meet, but the Knights did not show Wednesday. At press time, it was not known why.
With the wind the way it was, it was a good day for sprinters. Rayann Booker won the girls 200 in another personal best, 25.00 and her twin sister Reann, the runner-up, also finished in under 26 seconds, 25.93.
Isaiah Gayfield, a senior running back for a Righetti football team that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 2 championship game, won the boys 200 in 22.81.
"It was my first time under 23 seconds," he said. "My best before was 23.50."
Injuries plagued Gayfield much of the football season. After missing about half the campaign, he finally became fully healthy when the playoffs began.
"I'm going to Sacaramento State, and I think I'd like to play football or run track there," he said. "I'm undecided."
Arroyo Grande's Luke Dawes won the boys 100 in a solid 11.17.
While the wind was ideal for sprinters, it was terrible for everyone else.
"You really felt it in your legs on the backstretch," said Arroyo Grande's Emma Johnson, who won the girls 800 in 2:34.23. "It was the worst wind we've ran in this year."
Johnson said she typically runs the 400. "This was my first time running the 800." When she was asked how she liked running the 800 compared to the 400, Johnson responded that running the 800 was "interesting."
Arroyo Grande senior Justice Fair said he would like to be a decathlete in college, and he won three boys events Wednesday, the 110 high hurdles in 15.21, the 300 hurdles in 42.95 and the long jump at 21 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
"I've had some offers, talked to some colleges, Chico State, Long Beach State, Cal Poly, Azusa Pacific. I haven't committed to anywhere yet," Fair said.
The Righetti girls relay team will try to defend its Santa Barbara County championship at the county meet at Santa Ynez April 20. The quartet of Kameah Tell, Rayann Booker, Kailani Cabanting and Reann Booker won in 49.83 Wednesday.
Considering the wind and some less than ideal hand-offs, "The time was OK," said Reann Booker. "We're trying to get to our best of last year, which was 48.60. Our best this year has been a 49.51."
Wednesday, "Our second and third hand-offs were off," said Cabanting.
Double event winners for the Arroyo Grande girls included Madeline Scovil in the pole vault and long jump, and Carly Soenksen in the shot put and discus. Cooper Limon won the 1,600 and 800 for the Arroyo Grande boys, and teammate Andrew Ketelaar took the shot put and discus.
Righetti freshman Peyton Carrera was one of the runners who persevered through the wind to get a win. After breaking her previous best by 15 seconds by running a 5:40 in the 1,600 at the Tiger Invitational at South Pasadena High School last Saturday, she won the event in 5:46 Wednesday.
"Considering the wind, I was happy with my time," she said.
Boys tennis
Mountain League Tournament
Top-seeded Sam Ashbrook of Arroyo Grande defeated second seed Elias Weeks of San Luis Obispo 6-1, 6-2 to win the singles championship at San Luis Obispo High School.
Second-seeded J.J. Niven and Kavi Freyhaldenhoven of San Luis Obispo upset top-seeded Dylan Black and Isaiah Sczbecki of Arroyo Grande 6-2, 6-4 to win the doubles title.
The top six singles players and doubles teams qualified for area competition.
The singles qualifiers were Ashbrook, Weeks, Nathan Butterfield of San Luis Obispo, Michael Atherton of Arroyo Grande, Noah Ortiz of Righetti and Gavin Silva of Arroyo Grande.
The qualifying doubles tandems included Niven and Freyhaldenhoven; Black and Sczecki; Ryan Arcangel and Nick Fuller of Arroyo Grande; Victor Streel and Reese Eddy of Paso Robles; Joey Kullman and Connor Angle of Arroyo Grande; and Isaac Fiala and Lucas Berryman of San Luis Obispo.
Ocean League Tournament
At Heilmann Park in Atascadero, top-seeded Matthew Lopez and Troy Fulton of Orcutt Academy rallied to beat third-seeded teammates Aidan Crowley and Kenyon Childs 4-6, 7-6 (10-5) to win the doubles championship.
Lopez and Fulton got to the final by beating fourth-seeded Jayden Imhoff and Andy Pericic of Atascadero 6-1, 6-2 in one semifinal. Crowley and Childs upset second-seeded Jesse Hinojosa and Carlos Diaz of Nipomo 6-1, 3-6 (10-5) in the other semi.
Top seed Luke Liaurado of Mission Prep blanked No. 2 Nathan Hontz of Atascadero 6-0, 6-0 to win the singles title.
The top six singles players and doubles teams from the Ocean League advanced to the area tournament. Orcutt Academy's Kyle Quinlan was among the singles qualifiers.
Baseball
Righetti 12, Templeton 1 (5 innings, run rule)
Sutton Tompkins homered twice, and the Warriors (12-4, 6-1) beat the Eagles in a Mountain League game at Righetti.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Tompkins was 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and drove in five runs. He hit a three-run homer and a solo shot.
Righetti starter Ryan Delgado helped himself by hitting a solo home run. Delgado worked four innings, and Cristian Mondol pitched the fifth.
St. Joseph 3, San Luis Obispo 2
Michael Tackett plated Aiden Anderson in the bottom of the seventh inning at St. Joseph with the winning run on a walk-off squeeze bunt, and the Knights (3-6 Mountain League) knocked the Tigers out of a share of first place.
San Luis Obispo fell to 5-2 in the Mountain League.
Alex Ontiveros pitched a complete game for St. Joseph, giving up two runs on three hits against a hard-hitting San Luis Obispo lineup. At the plate, Ontiveros went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Boys golf
St. Joseph 206, Righetti 217
Medalist Joe Moles shot an even par 35 over nine holes at Rancho Maria, but the Knights (3-5) won this Mountain League match.
Luke Adam led St. Joseph with a 38. Teammates following were Jayce Gamble (41), Grayson Arnsdorf (41), Caleb Rodriguez (42) and Ryan Cossa (44).
Jake Shin followed Moles with a 42 for Righetti. Tucker Layne, Brandon Tucker and Nate Benzon came in at 43, 48 and 49 respectively for the Warriors.
