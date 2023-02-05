Tounde Yessoufou has not disappointed since being tabbed as a five-star collegiate basketball recruit.
After averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 12.9 blocks per game as a freshman for a St. Joseph team that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game last season, Yessoufou is averaging 27.9 points, 11 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game this season for a St. Joseph team that is going after its third straight unbeaten run through the Mountain League.
At press time, the Knights were 21-5, 10-0.
Yessoufou is listed as a 6-foot-6, 210-pound wing on the St. Joseph roster. He has a wealth of offers from big-time four-year schools already, though Yessoufou, who is a native of the West African nation of Benin, said he is nowhere near making a decision yet.
"I've had offers from UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, UC Santa Barbara, Cal Poly," among others, said Yessoufou. "I'm still sorting things out."
Basketball Tribune ranks Yessoufou as the top-ranked player in California for the class of 2025. During the off-season, Yessoufou plays for a Los Angeles-based club team.
Yessoufou spoke Monday night after his team rolled to a 98-43 Mountain League win at Righetti during which the 6-foot-6 sophomore treated spectators to some, well, five-star recruit caliber basketball.
He scored 30 points in the first half and finished with 34 before St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested him for the night at the 1:08 mark of the third quarter. Down the stretch in the first quarter, Yessoufou threw down a reverse two-handed dunk then rammed home a running one-hander.
Yessoufou is shooting 68 percent from the floor this season and, "I definitely feel comfortable with shooting both," when it comes to shooting in the paint or from longer distance.
He is shooting 29 percent on 3-pointers, but Yessoufou takes an average of less than four of those a game. When it comes to the medium-range two-point stuff, Yessoufou is doing just fine.
Yessoufou said he came to St. Joseph just before the start of his freshman year in high school. The sophomore said he was convinced to come to the States after meeting Mott while the veteran St. Joseph coach was in Benin. Several players from overseas have played for Mott over the years.
Now, Yessoufou is staying with a host family. When it came to learning English, "It took awhile," said Yessoufou. "It took me about five months."
Yessoufou said he is in constant communication with his parents in Benin. "Always," Yessoufou said.
As far as the post-season, "We have the team that can win the Central Sectional (divisional) championship," said Yessoufou.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.