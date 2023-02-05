Tounde Yessoufou has not disappointed since being tabbed as a five-star collegiate basketball recruit.

After averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 12.9 blocks per game as a freshman for a St. Joseph team that made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 championship game last season, Yessoufou is averaging 27.9 points, 11 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game this season for a St. Joseph team that is going after its third straight unbeaten run through the Mountain League.

At press time, the Knights were 21-5, 10-0.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

